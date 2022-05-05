SMARTKEM, INC. TO PRESENT AT SID DISPLAY WEEK 2022

MANCHESTER, England, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKem, Inc. (OTCQB: SMTK), a company seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic, is a sponsor of this year's SID Display Week taking place in San Jose. SmartKem Chief Executive Officer, Ian Jenks, and Chief Technology Officer, Simon Ogier, will both give presentations on SmartKem's unique TRUFLEX® technology as part of the conference.

On Monday May 9th, SmartKem CEO, Ian Jenks, will be giving a virtual presentation titled 'Moore's Law and The Display Industry' as part of the Business Conference segment of SID Display Week. Moore's Law is the observation that the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit (IC) doubles about every two years. It is an observation and projection of an historical trend. The presentation will interrogate what this means for the display industry and how SmartKem's revolutionary semiconductor platform has the potential to enable manufacturers to deliver the next generation of displays with its innovative and unique TRUFLEX® technology.

In addition, SmartKem CTO, Simon Ogier, has been invited by the SID Display Week 2022 Technical Program Committee to present an address on 'Opportunities for High Performance Display Manufacturing Enabled by OTFTs Using an 80 Degrees Celsius Maximum Process Temperature' on Friday May 13th. The address will describe the potential advantages in manufacturing available when SmartKem's dual gate organic thin-film transistors are integrated into display backplanes.

SmartKem's TRUFLEX® technology is a full transistor stack design and process platform that produces transistors that are flexible, bendable, wearable and lightweight. Its TRUFLEX® materials are solution deposited on low-cost plastic and glass at a low temperature to make transistor circuits. This technology has the potential to enable miniLEDs, AMOLED displays, fingerprint sensors and integrated logic circuits.

For more information on the conference, please visit: https://www.displayweek.org/

SmartKem's OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SMTK/overview

About SmartKem

SmartKem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic. SmartKem's patented TRUFLEX® inks are solution deposited at a low temperature, on low-cost substrates to make organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) circuits. The company's semiconductor platform can be used in a number of applications including mini-LED displays, AMOLED displays, fingerprint sensors and integrated logic circuits. SmartKem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK, and its semiconductor manufacturing process at the Centre of Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including approximately 122 issued patents. For more information, visit: www.smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SmartKemTRUFLEX

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the SmartKem's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on SmartKem Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

