DISPLAY WEEK 2022 KICKS OFF TODAY; SOCIETY FOR INFORMATION DISPLAY ALSO CELEBRATES 60TH ANNIVERSARY

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of display enthusiasts worldwide will gather in person in San Jose for the first time since 2019, to get a first-hand look at advances in display technology. The Society for Information Display (SID) is hosting Display Week 2022 from May 8-13 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA. Display Week 2022 brings together the brightest minds in the display industry to provide insight into the latest advancements, and showcases new technologies and products that will be hitting the shelves both in the US and internationally within the next few years. SID is also celebrating its 60th anniversary.

"This Display Week is very special as we celebrate 60 years of achievements in the display industry, and we are pleased to be back in Silicon Valley hosting some of the most influential display companies that will unveil cutting-edge developments," said Dr. Takatoshi (Taka) Tsujimura, president of SID. "Visual display technology has become even more important in the pandemic era, and we look forward to a week gathering the brightest minds in the business and showcasing the newest technology in the world."

Throughout Display Week, exhibitors from around the world will unveil cutting-edge developments in display technologies and applications, including advances in AR/VR, OLED, microLED, LCD, quantum dots, automobile technology, wearables, digital signage and ePaper. The highly anticipated four-day International Technical Symposium will feature top scientists, researchers and members of the academic community and include live presentations as well as hundreds of leading display industry papers from around the world in multiple technical sessions.

Highlights also include the SID/DSCC Business Conference featuring global business leaders and industry analysts who will share market insights and forecasts about a variety of topics, including smartphones, TVs and emerging technologies.

Additionally, Display Week will again host its popular Women in Tech and CEO Forum panel discussions.

Keynote Presentations: There will be three keynote addresses - LG Display Co, Meta Reality Labs and BOE. The keynote speakers are senior executives from successful and influential companies and represent different perspectives of big system companies that use displays as a platform for delivering services to customers.

International Technical Symposium: Through more than 425 technical presentations, including posters and papers, presenters will share the newest thinking about these special topics: augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality; high-dynamic-range LCDs; machine learning for displays; and printed displays. New for 2022 are Hyper-Realistic Displays, Machine Learning for Displays, Outdoor Displays and Conformable Wearable Displays. New for 2022 are Hyper-Realistic Displays, Machine Learning for Displays, Outdoor Displays and Conformable Wearable Displays.

World-class Exhibitors: Premier global information display companies and researchers will unveil cutting-edge developments in display technologies, including advancements in AR/VR, micro-LED, OLED, micro-displays, e-paper, digital signage, new materials and software-enabled displays.

Innovation Zone (I-Zone): A premier showcase for small companies, startups, universities, government labs and independent research labs, the I-Zone exhibition includes not-yet-commercialized prototypes, proofs of concept, and new products that haven't even hit the market yet.

Educational Opportunities: Short courses and specialized seminars, presented by recognized experts in the field, provide deep learning opportunities on a wide range of topics, including AR/VR, OLED, micro-LEDs, quantum dots, mini-LEDs, flexible AMOLED and stretchable displays. A new session in Display Metrology has been added for 2022.

While the show has commenced, attendees can still register. For more information and to register for Display Week 2022, please click here. To view the DW2022 registration video, please click here. SID is following all Covid-19 safety protocols as indicated by Santa Clara County, California. Those protocols can be found here.

