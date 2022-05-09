Auto-Owners Partners with Agency Revolution to Offer Marketing Automation Platform to Appointed Agencies

Platform to enable agencies to achieve growth through automated, personalized communications

SAN DIEGO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution , a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for independent insurance agents, today announced a partnership with Auto-Owners Insurance . This partnership enables the carrier's more than 6,300 agencies to receive a discount on Agency Revolution's marketing automation platform, Fuse™.

"In the hyper-competitive insurance market, it's more critical than ever to connect with your clients in a way that feels personal and authentic," said Trevor Mahoney, Director of Marketing and Sales, Auto-Owners. "We selected Agency Revolution's Fuse™ because it's proven that regular communication helps agencies increase retention, sell more policies per client and acquire new clients."

"The partnership exemplifies the commitment Auto-Owners has to supporting their agencies with technology tools to help them succeed in today's competitive insurance market," said Agency Revolution's CEO, Scott White. "We are confident their agencies will see growth in key performance metrics as a result of using marketing automation to deliver personalized communications throughout the customer journey."

Fuse™ is the insurance industry's leading marketing automation platform for personal and commercial lines of business. It integrates with leading agency management systems to deliver personalized, multi-step, cross-channel communications at pivotal points in the customer journey.

Auto-Owners agencies can learn more about the partnership on the Auto-Owners partner page .

About Agency Revolution

Agency Revolution , an FMG Suite company, has served the insurance industry for more than 25 years with a marketing platform to help independent insurance agents and brokers automate their communications, build deeper, more meaningful client relationships, and grow their agencies and brokerages. From professionally designed websites backed by an award-winning content library, to a collection of marketing, communication, and relationship-building tools, Agency Revolution empowers the modern insurance agency with the services and solutions to advance how they do business and grow. Learn more .

