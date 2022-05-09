Be The Match and Mall of America Announce Year-Long Partnership

The iconic mall will host events to inspire 30,000 lifesavers during 30th birthday celebration

MINNEAPOLIS, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Be The Match® and Mall of America are pleased to announce a new year-long campaign to inspire 30,000 lifesavers to take action in support of patients in need of a blood stem cell transplant. The campaign marks a year-long celebration of the mall's 30th birthday, with a focus on giving patients battling blood cancers like leukemia or deadly blood diseases like sickle cell disease, a chance to celebrate more birthdays too.

Mall of America will host four events throughout the year in an effort to help Be The Match secure 30,000 lifesavers by adding more potential donors to the Be The Match Registry, encouraging financial donations and raising awareness. The campaign launch party will be held at the Huntington® Bank Rotunda at Mall of America on Thursday, May 26 and will feature a live performance from Yam Haus—Minneapolis-based indie pop band, recently featured on NBC's American Song Contest.

"For the last three decades, we've seen hundreds of millions of people pass through our doors, and hosted thousands of events that bring people together and raise awareness for good causes," said Jill Renslow, EVP of Business Development and Marketing for Mall of America. "What better way to celebrate our 30th birthday than to help save lives and give more people a chance at celebrating their birthdays. We're thrilled to kick off this year-long partnership with Be the Match and look forward to helping recruit 30,000 lifesavers throughout the year!"

Be The Match is a global leader in the effort to expand access to blood stem cell transplants for children and adults battling blood cancers and blood diseases. Since 1987, the organization has facilitated more than 111,000 transplants and continues to impact more lives every year.

"There are few opportunities for individuals to take action that can directly save a life," said Amy Ronneberg, CEO of Be The Match. "That's the chance we offer donors and our financial supporters who help patients get life-saving blood stem cell transplants. Having a platform as recognizable as Mall of America that supports this cause means our goal of reaching 30,000 lifesavers could impact the lives of thousands of patients in need of a cure – and that is cause to celebrate!"

Be The Match donor and online influencer Lance Pekus, also known as the Cowboy Ninja , will be at the event to raise awareness and share why donation is so important to him.

"I am excited to join Be The Match and Mall of American to inspire 30,000 lifesavers to take action," Pekus said. "I was fortunate enough to be called to donate my blood stem cells to a woman fighting leukemia. I train hard to be a physical competitor, and yet it was amazing that it took so little effort for me to offer hope and a second chance at life for my recipient, Ashley. Today she is cancer free."

You can learn more about the Be The Match and Mall of America partnership and this year's events at BeTheMatch.org/MOA30K.

About Be The Match®

Be The Match® is the leading global partner working to save lives through cellular therapy. With more than 30 years of experience managing the most diverse registry of potential unrelated blood stem cell donors and cord blood units in the world, Be The Match is a proven partner in providing cures to patients with life-threatening blood and marrow cancers and diseases. Through their global network, they connect centers and patients to their best cell therapy options, from blood stem cell transplant to next-generation therapy, and collaborate with cell and gene therapy companies to support therapy development and delivery through Be The Match BioTherapies®. Be The Match is a tireless advocate for the cell therapy community, working with hematologists and oncologists to remove barriers to consultation and treatment and support patients. Learn more at Bethematch.org

About Mall of America

At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with more than 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, a 7-acre indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to the MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

