Correction of press release: Missing MAR label in previous press release "RaySearch collaborates with GE Healthcare to improve radiation oncology treatment planning"

RaySearch collaborates with GE Healthcare to improve radiation oncology treatment planning

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is proud to announce an agreement to collaborate with GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions company, to develop a new radiation therapy simulation and treatment planning workflow solution, designed to make use of the latest advancements in treatment planning technology.

The companies aim to combine RaySearch's advanced treatment planning system RayStation®* with GE Healthcare's leading multi-modality (CT/MR/molecular imaging) simulator systems to make cancer treatment faster and more precise.

More than 60 percent of cancer patients undergo radiation therapy according to the US National Institutes of Health1, which requires high quality imaging to precisely target tumors while sparing healthy tissue. Precision imaging is foundational to determining the size, shape and characteristics of tumors and differentiating between healthy tissues. A key issue for oncologists can be the cumbersome simulation process and the need to navigate multiple systems and workflows manually. The aim of the collaboration is to simplify this process by enabling point of care decision making in the simulation room.

GE Healthcare and RaySearch aim to enable hospitals and cancer treatment centers to implement an interoperable and integrated workflow that will optimize their clinical planning and operational outcomes. As providers look to automate radiation oncology processes in the face of increasing numbers of patients and advancements in radiation treatment delivery procedures, GE and RaySearch are working to bring together complementary technologies and solutions in order to advance innovation and help the radiation oncology community.

Jan Makela, President & CEO, Imaging, GE Healthcare, says: "GE Healthcare is delighted to be partnering with RaySearch, as we seek to improve precision guidance during radiation therapy planning and treatment. Cancer care can only be improved if those involved work together and this is one of several partnerships that we are pursuing for the benefit of caregivers and patients. Clinicians tell us that navigating through multiple systems to get a clear picture of where cancer cells are is one of their biggest pain points. We are working to bring together complementary solutions and technologies along the radiation therapy treatment pathway to help with this."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories, says: "Software has tremendous potential, and it is now the driving force for innovation in oncology. We are very pleased to be working with a partner with the scale of GE Healthcare, one of the largest providers of precision healthcare, to bring scientific advancements to the clinical world. Our solutions already support thousands of clinics worldwide in the fight against cancer."

About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is the $17.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 48,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 800 clinics in more than 40 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

1. NIH National Cancer Institute, Radiation Therapy and You: Support for People with Cancer, NIH Publication No. 17-7157, October 2016.

