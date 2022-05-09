GoDaddy Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced that Aman Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark McCaffrey, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Monday, May 23rd, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net . Following the presentation an audio replay will be available on the investor relations website.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online and in-person. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

