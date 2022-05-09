Illusive Recognized as a Microsoft Security Exellence Awards Finalist for Identity Trailblazer

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive , the leader in identity risk management, today announced it is an Identity Trailblazer award finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months.

"Identity is not only the new perimeter, it's also the new vulnerability. The surge in cyberattacks over the last year are a constant reminder that organizations are struggling to stay ahead of cyberattacks that exploit vulnerable identities," said Ofer Israeli, founder & CEO, Illusive. "This recognition from Microsoft demonstrates an understanding that identity security is a problem worth solving, and an appreciation that Illusive is the leading solution to continuously discover and automatically remediate vulnerable service accounts, local admin accounts, shadow admin accounts and exposed credentials."

At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on June 5, 2022, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in 10 award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. Formerly known as the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards, this is the third year we are recognizing Microsoft partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's security technology.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe", said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to honor our incredible finalists in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards and recognize their achievements during the past year."

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and Managed Security Services providers (MSSPs) to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

Illusive Identity Risk Management

Illusive and Microsoft are working together to advance the state of the art of identity security by discovering privileged Active Directory accounts at risk. Through involvement in Microsoft Partner Programs, Illusive is working with various product teams to augment product integrations with new enhancements that jointly enable its customers. Illusive Identity Risk Management , Illusive and Microsoft Azure Sentinel , Illusive and Microsoft 365 E5 , and Illusive and Azure Active Directory , all of which are available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

lllusive Spotlight TM and Illusive Shadow TM, Illusive's patented identity risk management platform, enable organizations to automatically and continuously discover, mitigate, and protect against identity risks . Despite the deployment of privileged account management (PAM), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and other identity and access management (IAM) solutions, research from Illusive reveals that exploitable identity risks are present on 1 in 6 enterprise endpoints .

Unmanaged, misconfigured, and exposed identity risks include non-human service accounts, shadow admins (i.e., misconfigured users with unintended privileges), and legacy applications with hard-coded credentials, which are easily exploited by attackers to move laterally across the network, enabling them to take complete control.

Product features include:

Continuous Discovery – Illusive scans endpoints, servers, and Active Directory for identity risks including misconfigurations, accounts that aren't being managed, and credentials that are exposed.

Automated Remediation – Illusive automatically clears cached credentials from endpoints and servers and delivers prioritized insights into identity risks directly related to successful attack tactics, techniques and procedures.

Proactive Protection – Compensating controls monitor and protect against identity risks through the deployment of deceptive identities and connections that detect attacker lateral movement activities that regularly go undetected by most commonly used security controls

Learn More – Illusive SpotlightTM Product Page

About Illusive

lllusive continuously discovers and automatically mitigates privileged identity risks that are exploited in all ransomware and other cyberattacks. Despite best-practice investments to protect identities, including deployment of PAM and MFA, 1 in 6 enterprise endpoints holds exploitable identity risks.

Illusive makes it easy for security teams to get visibility into the vulnerable identities sprawled across an organization's endpoints and servers, then eliminate them or deploy deception-based detection techniques as a compensating control to stop attackers. Illusive has participated in over 140 red team exercises and has never lost one!

Founded by nation state attackers, Illusive's technology is trusted by large global financial companies, retailers, services organizations, and pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, visit www.illusive.com , contact us at info@illusive.com or follow on LinkedIn , @illusivenw on Twitter and Facebook .

