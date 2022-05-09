Microsoft Selects Solstar Space as Microsoft for Startups Partner

Solstar Space makes big strides as it leverages Microsoft for Startups program to build the

Space Wide Web for persistent space-based communications.

SANTA FE, N.M., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstar Space (Solstar) , the company making persistent in-orbit communications available, announces Microsoft has selected Solstar as a Microsoft for Startups Partner.

"We are proud to be working with Microsoft as we develop space-based communications solutions that will support the next generation of spacecraft including satellites, space stations, and space-based outposts," says M. Brian Barnett, Founder and CEO, Solstar Space Company. "As we work with our clients to connect everything and everyone in space, software is playing a central role in that connectivity for IoT, and mobile devices used aboard spacecraft. Whether it is onboard communications or supporting space-based research that requires scientists on Earth to connect with resources aboard a space station, it is great to have the support of Microsoft's Founders Hub," shares Barnett.

Designed to support all founders from idea to exit, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub brings together the technology, guidance, and support founders need to hit milestones.

Solstar is focused on making WiFi in space available to support sub-orbit, LEO, and cis-lunar and lunar surface operations. Solstar's WiFi access points and space communicators offer space operations the ability to treat spacecraft as a collection of IoT devices, interacting with onboard experiments and other electronics using the IP protocol. Solstar plans to leverage Azure's IoT Hub to enable customers to interact with assets in space via API or web interface.

Cybersecurity for space assets is an area of specialized focus for Solstar. The company is enabling space-based operations to connect its technology in space to the internet and securing those connections is central to the company's approach. The Solstar Space VPN will utilize Azure for its infrastructure and make internet connections to spacecraft and onboard components both secure and convenient. Visit Solstar Space, solstarspace.com .

ABOUT SOLSTAR SPACE

Solstar Space is the leading commercial space-based connectivity company pioneering the use of persistent communications services for all types of on-orbit assets including satellites, space stations, launch vehicles, and more. We provide an internet connection between spacecraft and Earth-based payload managers, satellite operators, and enable communications for crewed missions in sub-orbit, LEO, and cis-lunar and lunar surface operations.

Our fast, reliable services, space-tested routers, Wi-Fi access points and hotspots, and space-based satellite data relays are being developed to deliver on-orbit persistent connectivity and are supported by 24/7 customer care. These devices are installed on satellites and spacecraft prior to launch to keep crew, spacecraft, and Earth-based satellite operations teams connected. Visit https://www.solstarspace.com .

