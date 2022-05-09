NASA, Boeing to Discuss Readiness of Uncrewed Flight Test

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Boeing will hold a media teleconference at about 6 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 11, following the Flight Readiness Review for the agency's Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2), the second uncrewed flight test of the company's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft for the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

Audio of the teleconference will stream live on the agency's website.

The teleconference will focus on the readiness of the flight test and is targeted to begin approximately one hour after the readiness review concludes with the following participants:

Kathryn Lueders , associate administrator, NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate

Steve Stich , manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program

Joel Montalbano , manager, NASA's International Space Station Program

Emily Nelson , acting chief flight director, NASA's Flight Operations Directorate

Mark Nappi , vice president and program manager, Boeing Commercial Crew Program

OFT-2 is targeted to launch at 6:54 p.m. Thursday, May 19, from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Starliner will launch on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket for its uncrewed test to the International Space Station.

Starliner is expected to arrive at the space station for docking about 24 hours after launch with more than 500 pounds of NASA cargo and crew supplies. After a successful docking, Starliner will spend five to 10 days aboard the orbiting laboratory before returning to Earth in the western United States. The spacecraft will return with nearly 600 pounds of cargo, including reusable Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System (NORS) tanks that provide breathable air to station crew members.

