New Western adds Google/eBay veteran as CFO

Dipak Joshi Joins Senior Leadership Team Bringing Over 25 Years of Experience

DALLAS, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Western, the largest national private source of distressed residential investment properties, announced today that Dipak Joshi joined the team as chief financial officer (CFO). Joshi will be responsible for overseeing all financial matters for the company's three divisions and will help accelerate and support its aggressive growth plans.

Dipak Joshi (PRNewswire)

"We are very pleased that Dipak has joined our team as our CFO," said Kurt Carlton , co-founder and president of New Western. "Dipak's experience in leading financial operations and creating efficiencies at high-quality organizations such as Google and eBay will be paramount to our hyper-growth and aggressive expansion goals. We are looking forward to his strategic guidance and counsel."

"I am excited to be a part of a strong growth company that has created an important solution for investors looking for much-needed residential inventory to revitalize and return to the market," said Dipak Joshi. "New Western has raised the bar for how real estate companies find, purchase and sell properties. I am looking forward to lending my expertise in leading and expanding financial operations for the company."

With more than 25 years of experience, Joshi has a proven track record of success in scaling businesses nationally and internationally. Before joining New Western, Joshi successfully scaled three startup ventures in the US, in addition to building global shared services centers for Siemens in the UK, Munich, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. He also helped grow eBay in Switzerland driving revenue to more than $1B while managing SOX compliance.

In 2005, Joshi moved to the U.S. and worked as Director of Acquisitions for eBay – completing 42 transactions. From 2006 to 2010 he served as Corporate Financial Controller of Google in Silicon Valley before leaving to move into the startup world as CFO at multiple companies.

New Western is Joshi's sixth growth company, having worked as CFO at FuzeBox, Milestone Internet, BitTorrent, Retail Solutions and SightCall. Joshi is a UK Qualified Accountant and holds an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business from Duke University.

About New Western

New Western makes real estate investing more accessible for more people. Operating in most major cities, our marketplace connects more than 100,000 local investors looking to rehab houses with sellers. As the largest private source of investment properties in the nation, we buy a home every 13 minutes. New Western delivers new opportunity for all—a fresh start for sellers, exclusive inventory for investors, and affordable housing for buyers. For more information, visit www.newwestern.com .

New Western Logo (PRNewsfoto/New Western) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Western