PCS Software Quarterly Innovation Update - Second Quarter, 2022

PCS advances SaaS-based TMS platforms with strategic third-party integrations that increase automation and visibility for users.

HOUSTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software (PCS), a leading AI-powered transportation management (TMS) platform provider for shippers, carriers and brokerages in North America, announces a Q2 software release with strategic third-party integrations that significantly increase efficiency for drivers, dispatchers and transportation managers.

The cloud-based Carrier TMS platform from PCS includes a Mobile Express app for dispatchers and drivers. The driver version has a new integration with the Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service. With the integration, drivers gain bypass opportunities at weigh stations and inspection sites as well as receive automated location-based Drivewyze safety notifications.

Another new integration gives fleets with temperature-controlled operations instant visibility of trailer and cargo status. Trailer GPS locations, temperatures, fuel levels, alerts and other visibility tools within Carrier TMS are available through an integration with Thermo King. The option gives fleets a consolidated view of tractor and trailer information for end-to-end shipment visibility and control to prevent cargo claims and deliver bottom-line performance.

"Attaining higher levels of automation, visibility and driver safety are constant needs in the fast-moving transportation and logistics industry," said Paul Beavers, chief technology officer at PCS Software. "Having instant access to the latest technology through a single platform helps carriers and shippers of all sizes increase efficiency and sharpen their competitive edge."

Shipper TMS Innovations

As part of the Q2 release, PCS Software has added Outbound Track and Trace as a new API integration layer for Shipper TMS. The integration supports the rapid deployment of future third-party freight visibility solutions.

Another new feature is Accessorial Planning for Tendering to streamline customer and carrier-specific accessorial charges. Shipper users can add charges such as liftgate, extreme length, non-commercial delivery and holiday/weekend service to carrier load tenders.

PCS also has a new integration partnership with Uber Freight that gives shippers the ability to receive real-time freight quotes in their routing guides based on lane and market preferences. Users can instantly book loads with Uber Freight directly within Shipper TMS.

Automated Order Entry

The Q2 release for Carrier TMS includes an integration with Duke.AI that automates the order entry process for creating loads in Carrier TMS. Transport agreements and other load documents received from customers go directly to the cloud-based Duke.AI system via email. Duke.AI uses intelligent OCR scanning to index, capture and populate load data in Carrier TMS. The automation saves about two minutes per load booking and increases data accuracy.

Expanding Business Intelligence

As part of the release, PCS added seven new Default Reports and data visualizations for PCS Business Intelligence, a reporting module that gives users complete access to their Carrier TMS database through Microsoft Power BI.

The new Default Reports have configurable dashboards for Finance, Load Status, Operations, Dispatch Scorecard, Accidents History, and Service Order History (for vehicle maintenance).

About PCS Software

PCS Software is an AI-driven transportation management platform leader fielding disruptive innovation for mid-to-large sized enterprise shippers, carriers, and brokers in the United States and Canada. Cloud-based, API-integrated, PCS Software automates the entire transportation logistics operation via a single, comprehensive solution. Accessible via the web or the companion mobile app, the PCS platform delivers powerful functionality to manage rate and route optimization, mode selection, dispatch/tendering, carrier and fleet management, safety & compliance, freight yard management, settlement/accounting and more. For more information, please visit www.PCSSoft.com .

