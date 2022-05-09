Precigen Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates

– Fast Track designation received for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T®, an important milestone for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, a rapidly progressing disease with limited treatment options –

– Phase 1b expansion arm initiated for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T® at Dose Level 3 with lymphodepletion –

– Dosing initiated in patients at Dose Level 3 via intravenous infusion with lymphodepletion in the PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T® Phase 1 study –

– Phase 2 study initiated for PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy as an adjuvant treatment in patients with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis –

– Cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments totaled $142.1 million as of March 31, 2022 –

– Company to host a pipeline update call in the coming months –

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced first quarter 2022 financial results and business updates.

"Precigen's portfolio has been prioritized based on the positive preliminary data we have seen for key programs and we are exploring potential rapid paths to licensure with the FDA for programs with compelling data in diseases that have a high unmet medical need. The FDA Fast Track designation recently received for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T will help facilitate development and expedite the review process and is an important milestone for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen. "As a result of these advancements, we look forward to hosting a call to provide pipeline updates in the coming months."

"We remain focused on enhancing our financial position, expanding our financial flexibility, and extending our cash runway to help Precigen achieve our near-term objectives," said Harry Thomasian Jr., CFO of Precigen. "As the year progresses, we intend to expound on these initiatives."

Key Business Highlights

PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T ® in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T ® in Ovarian Cancer

Next Generation UltraCAR-T ® Platform

PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse ™ Immunotherapy in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP)

PRGN 2009 AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy in Human Papillomavirus (HPV)-associated Cancers

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net cash used in operating activities of $18.7 million in 2022 compared to $16.4 million in 2021. This increase was primarily due to the acceleration of the Company's pipeline programs;

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments totaled $142.1 million as of March 31, 2022 ; and

Total revenues of $32.0 million in 2022 compared to $24.5 million in 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenues increased $7.5 million, or 31%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Product and service revenues generated by Trans Ova and Exemplar increased $7.6 million primarily due to higher customer demand for animals and services as a result of stronger beef and dairy industries in the current year as well as an increase in services performed at Exemplar, offset by a $0.1 million reduction in collaboration and license revenue from the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Gross margin on products and services improved as a result of the increased revenues, a change in pricing structure for certain customers, and operational efficiencies that have been gained through improved inventory management offset by increased costs for supplies, drugs, and personnel costs.

Research and development expenses increased $2.2 million, or 21%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Contract research organization costs and lab supplies increased $1.6 million with the advancement of the Company's clinical and preclinical programs.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased $0.9 million, or 5%, over the three months ended March 31, 2021. Professional fees increased $1.6 million, primarily due to increased legal fees associated with certain litigation matters. This increase was partially offset with a decrease in salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs of $1.3 million primarily due to reduced stock compensation in 2022 and reduced head count.

Loss from continuing operations was $19.3 million, or $(0.10) per basic share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $21.8 million, or $(0.11) per basic share, in 2021.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision™

Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on Twitter @Precigen, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Trademarks

Precigen, UltraCAR-T, AdenoVerse and Advancing Medicine with Precision are trademarks of Precigen and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of the Company's business, including the timing and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the timeline for the Company's clinical trials might be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Steven Harasym

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850

investors@precigen.com

Media Contacts:

Donelle M. Gregory

press@precigen.com

Glenn Silver

Lazar-FINN Partners

glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 40,321



$ 42,920 Short-term investments



71,821





72,240 Receivables













Trade, net



24,308





20,832 Related parties, net



15





73 Other



543





566 Inventory



12,730





13,261 Prepaid expenses and other



5,199





6,736 Total current assets



154,937





156,628 Long-term investments



29,914





48,562 Property, plant and equipment, net



33,583





34,315 Intangible assets, net



51,427





54,115 Goodwill



53,613





54,148 Right-of-use assets



10,963





10,900 Other assets



1,131





1,188 Total assets

$ 335,568



$ 359,856







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 4,415



$ 5,405 Accrued compensation and benefits



6,052





11,223 Other accrued liabilities



10,494





11,595 Deferred revenue



2,669





4,442 Current portion of long-term debt



355





402 Current portion of lease liabilities



1,590





1,551 Related party payables



26





27 Total current liabilities



25,601





34,645 Long-term debt, net of current portion



201,112





182,749 Deferred revenue, net of current portion



23,023





23,023 Lease liabilities, net of current portion



9,508





9,502 Deferred tax liabilities



2,438





2,539 Other long-term liabilities



50





50 Total liabilities



261,732





252,508 Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity













Common stock



—





— Additional paid-in capital



1,991,670





2,022,701 Accumulated deficit



(1,916,135)





(1,915,556) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(1,699)





203 Total shareholders' equity



73,836





107,348 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 335,568



$ 359,856

Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share

and per share data)



Three months ended





March 31,



2022



2021





















Revenues















Collaboration and licensing revenues

$ —

$ 66



Product revenues



8,724



6,381



Service revenues



23,209



17,931



Other revenues



88



133



Total revenues



32,021



24,511





















Operating Expenses















Cost of products



7,510



5,574



Cost of services



9,589



7,402



Research and development



12,760



10,521



Selling, general and administrative



19,576



18,702



Impairment of goodwill



482



—



Total operating expenses



49,917



42,199



Operating loss



(17,896)



(17,688)





















Other Expense, Net















Interest expense



(2,069)



(4,539)



Interest income



434



392



Other income (expense), net



223



(58)



Total other expense, net



(1,412)



(4,205)



Equity in net loss of affiliates



(1)



(3)



Loss from continuing operations

before income taxes



(19,309)



(21,896)



Income tax benefit



58



52



Loss from continuing operations

$ (19,251)

$ (21,844)



Income (loss) from discontinued

operations, net of income taxes



—



4,526



Net loss

$ (19,251)

$ (17,318)



Net Loss per Share















Net loss from continuing

operations per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.10)

$ (0.11)



Net income (loss) from discontinued

operations per share, basic and diluted



—



0.02



Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.10)

$ (0.09)



Weighted average shares outstanding,

basic and diluted



199,629,218



193,499,546





