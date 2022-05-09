Ruder Finn Acquires Award-Winning Multicultural Agency Comunicad, Amplifying a Focus on Intelligent Community-Engagement and Meaningful Grassroots Programs to Connect Brands with Hispanic Audiences

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn announced today that effective immediately, the team members of DC-based multicultural agency Comunicad LLC will join the agency. This partnership will reinforce Ruder Finn's community-engagement work, specifically with Hispanic communities. Comunicad brings a particular expertise in service-driven, social-impact, public affairs and community programs that leverage multimedia digital content to reach the Hispanic community wherever they are, connect brands with Hispanic audiences, and address the needs of underserved communities. Comunicad's expert team brings over 30 years of experience in the industry and represents various Latino nationalities, such as Mexican, Cuban, Peruvian, Honduran and Puerto Rican. Comunicad's uniqueness also lies in its track record of building enduring relationships with corporate clients and over 500 highly regarded community non-profits, representing a myriad of cultures and influencers across the U. S., Puerto Rico, Latin America and Europe. Over the years, Comunicad has worked with a portfolio of Fortune 500 companies, including Ford, AARP, Molson Coors, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and Verizon.

"With the Hispanic population representing an increasingly large and important part of the U.S., inclusivity is key for any company as they think about their talent and growth pipeline," said Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden, who continued, "brands not only need to pay attention to this group, but also understand their culture and engage more personally and deeply. That's why we are excited to bring Comunicad's relationships and values to Ruder Finn. We feel Comunicad's ability to find positive, culturally intelligent opportunities in an increasingly diverse marketplace is an essential aspect of the future of communications."

"We are delighted to bring our multicultural insight to Ruder Finn, one of the leading global public relations and communications firm," said Comunicad CEO Gloria Rodriguez. "The joint venture with Ruder Finn will expand Comunicad's reach to continue being at the forefront of Hispanic communications, grassroots outreach, and community empowerment. We bring to Ruder Finn a vast and comprehensive understanding of the values and cultural norms of our diverse communities. Our mastery of Hispanic cultural intelligence recognizes shifts in the market that leverage cultural differences, which are essential for client success. We look forward to expanding the implementation of DE&I strategies in a growing and dynamic market, at a time when, as Latinos, we are embracing our multiracial roots and leveraging our economic power to amplify our significant cultural contributions."

This acquisition is the latest in a series of recent strategic moves by Ruder Finn to further build its core leadership offerings. Other acquisitions include the recently announced acquisition of Peppercomm (2022), UK-based technology firm Mantis (2021), award-winning creative & production studio Osmosis Films (2020), healthcare agency jacobstahl (2020), change management and internal communications agency SPI Group (2019), and digital marketing firm RLA Collective (2018).

The deal follows three consecutive years of strong revenue growth for Ruder Finn, with 28% growth in 2021 and growth of more than 45% since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for more than 70 years, shaping communications that help move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Headquartered in New York, Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences around a shared sense of purpose. The agency is organized around four core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Technology & Innovation, Purpose-Driven Leadership and Commerce, each fueled by predicted analytics, breakthrough creative, and 360 digital engagement. Specialty practices include RF Relate, RFx Creative Studios, RF Internal Customer Experience (ICX) and RF TechLab. Ruder Finn has offices across 4 continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RLA Collective, SPI Group, Osmosis Films, jacobstahl, RF Bloom and Bloom Health. For more information, visit www.ruderfinn.com.

About Comunicad

Comunicad, LLC is a full-service, cross-cultural public relations and marketing communications agency established in 1985. As a Virginia-certified Small, Women, and Minority (SWaM)/Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), the agency has been at the forefront of the multicultural communications evolution. Comunicad's strength is built on the creation and execution of public relations campaigns grounded in cultural values and relevancy for the cross-cultural communities and on DE&I best practices. Comunicad maximizes traditional, digital, and social media platforms to craft original content that engages global audiences. Its core competencies are in the areas of public relations, public affairs, brand revitalization and digital media. The agency is headquartered in Arlington, VA, with an office in Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.comunicad.com.

CONTACT: Isabelle Lee, isabelle.lee@ruderfinn.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ruder Finn