Academy of Art University to Host San Francisco's Most Immersive Art Event of 2022

Spring Show 2022 celebrates rich, immersive future as imagined by next generation of creative artists

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy of Art University today announced the in-person return of its highly anticipated annual Spring Show which will open to industry, media and public visitors on May 17th, 2022 at the Cannery Galleries in San Francisco.

The Spring Show showcases the achievements of the University's graduating students—a diverse group of artists, designers, and creative problem-solvers prepared to demonstrate their skills, make career connections, and put their talent and training to work.

"Each and every year, the Spring Show is a true feast for the senses and a tremendous opportunity for many of the world's largest creative and industrial brands to review portfolios, meet and hire emerging talent and experience the diverse and inspiring work of our next generation of creative artists," said Elisa Stephens, President of Academy of Art University.

Visitors to the Academy of Art Spring Show will have the unique opportunity to explore the intersection of art, design and technology. Multiple immersive experiences will be able to be enjoyed in a VR-enabled metaverse and provide answers to a series of provocative 'What If' questions.

What if you could walk down a dark street wearing a personalized wrist watch drone the size of a penny able to fly ahead to assess risk and report back?

What if your clothes could sense your mood, adapt and stimulate your body to release hormones and endorphins to restore balance?

What If you could immerse yourself in the visceral reality of life in a newly colonized Mars?

After transitioning to a solely virtual event for the past two years due to the pandemic, the 2022 Spring Show, will be made accessible to both attending visitors in person and global audiences virtually.

"This year is especially exciting for both the faculty and students as our guests can be together, in person as they experience the intimate details of each work, smell the paint, see the stitching in the fabric and immerse themselves in the incredible and diverse art and design work that's been created," continued President Stephens. "Visitors are invited to glimpse the world of today and tomorrow through the lens of a very unique generation of artists and designers who have grown up in one of the most tumultuous periods in modern history."

The Academy of Art University has over 50,000 alumni. Past student exhibitors of the Academy's Spring Show have gone on to use their talents to help build many of the world's best-known brands including Gucci, Nike, Google, Pandora, Disney, Facebook, Pixar, Adobe, Blizzard, Apple, Netflix, and General Motors.

Visitors are invited to attend the Academy of Art 2022 Spring Show in person from May 17th until July 15th, 2022 at Cannery Galleries in San Francisco. The event can also be viewed online by visiting https://springshow.academyart.edu/

