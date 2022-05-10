Bringing the Human Connection Back to Healthcare

"Reigniting the Human Connection" is released with ForbesBooks

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reigniting the Human Connection: A Pathway to Diversity, Inclusion, and Health Equity by Dr. Jennifer Mieres, Dr. Elizabeth McCulloch, and Dr. Michael Wright is available now. The book is published with ForbesBooks, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

The team at the Center for Equity of Care, Northwell's platform for Diversity, Inclusion and Health Equity has developed a foundational framework to improve healthcare outcomes. The team offers practical pathways to begin to solve for a few of the causes of health inequities that exist across racial, ethnic, and financial lines: fragmentation of patient experiences, challenges with effecvtive communication, reduced time with patients, and addressing the social determinants of health . Reigniting the Human Connection seeks to address the problem of healthcare delivery inequities by detailing systematic approaches to increasing diversity, inclusion, and health equity in the access and administration of contemporary healthcare.

Supported by a decade of proven outcomes, physician and patient experiences, and years of intentional work to systematize healthcare equity, Mieres, McCulloch, and Wright present a carefully constructed framework designed to prioritize diversity, inclusion, and health equity at every phase of the patient experience. Centered on Northwell Health's signature holistic vision of care, the authors argue that the journey to true health equity begins by treating patients as partners and stakehoders in their care.

Asked by the author's for his review of the book, CNN's Don Lemon calls Reigniting the Human Connection a "must-read for those in healthcare and beyond." In his praise, Lemon continues, "Healthcare is in urgent need of redesign to eliminate barriers, address inequities, and influence positive change needed to improve health outcomes for all. Dr. Mieres and coauthors not only brilliantly lay out the problem but, most importantly, they provide solutions!"

About the Authors

Jennifer H. Mieres, M.D., FACC, MASNC, FAHA is a cardiologist and expert in the fields of nuclear cardiology, cardiovascular disease in women and patient-centered healthcare advocacy. As Senior Vice President of Northwell Health's Center for Equity of Care, Dr. Mieres serves as the health system's first Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

Elizabeth C. McCulloch, Ph.D. is the Assistant Vice President for Diversity and Health Equity at Northwell Health. Dr. McCulloch oversees system-wide health equity and languages and communication access services and collaborates with multidisciplinary healthcare teams throughout the system to develop, coordinate and implement standardized effective communication programs, practice delivery models, and performance metrics.

Michael P.Wright, Ed.D. served as Vice President of Diversity and Health Equity for Northwell Health. Dr. Wright joined Northwell Health in August 2014 and had oversight for ensuring the operational alignment and business success of equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives across the health system.

About ForbesBooks

Media Contacts

