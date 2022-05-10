Cadence Bank Taps Mandy Mitchell as its Chief Experience Officer

HOUSTON and TUPELO Miss., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) has appointed Mandy Mitchell as its Chief Experience Officer, a newly established position reporting to the chairman and CEO. In her new role, Mitchell is responsible for developing and overseeing strategies that enhance customers' and teammates' experiences.

The position is essential for the company as it continues to accelerate its investment in customized technology solutions to meet both the internal and external customers' evolving needs.

"As we continue to improve our technology offerings and anticipate our customers' needs, it's critical to place an innovative, strategic and forward-thinking individual in this position," said Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO of Cadence Bank. "Mandy is the perfect fit. Her skills and experience complement our ongoing efforts to create an unparalleled banking experience for our customers at every stage of their journey with us. Mandy has already implemented several successful initiatives in her tenure with the company. We're looking forward to seeing how her guidance will help us create a consistent experience across many touchpoints and make banking easier for our customers."

Mitchell most recently served as director of Strategic Initiatives, where she implemented initiatives supporting the company's vision and short- and long-term objectives. She also manages the Office of Merger Integration, providing strategic integration planning for the former BancorpSouth Bank and former Cadence Bancorporation merger, completed in October 2021, with system conversion planned for the fourth quarter of 2022. During Mitchell's 25+ year tenure with the company, she has led teams in Retail Product, Sales, Treasury Management, Marketing, Corporate Communications and Business Development.

Mitchell has a bachelor's degree in communications with a double minor in journalism and public relations from Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama. She also completed the School of Bank Marketing and Management at the University of Colorado Boulder in Boulder, Colorado.

About Cadence Bank:

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and about 400 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

View original content:

SOURCE Cadence Bank