Harley-Davidson 2022 Investor Day Update: Hardwire Stage II

"We have a clearly defined vision and strategy that we believe will capture profitable growth opportunities. Despite the macro challenges, we are already seeing the proof points of The Hardwire and, today, we are taking it to the next level," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, CEO and President, Harley-Davidson. "In motorcycling, when you want to get more out of an engine, you upgrade it by adding a Stage II kit, that is what we are doing with our Hardwire strategy, tuning the engine of our business for improved acceleration and increased performance."

2022 Outlook – Reaffirmed

For the full year 2022, the Company reaffirms its initial guidance and continues to expect:

HDMC revenue growth of 5 to 10%

HDMC operating income margin of 11 to 12%

HDFS operating income to decline by 20 to 25%

Capital investments of $190 million to $220 million

The "Hardwire Stage II" financial targets 2021-2025E include:

HDMC Revenue growth CAGR from 2021 to 2025E: +5% to +7%

HDMC Operating Margin: 15% by 2025

HDFS Operating Income growth CAGR from 2021 to 2025E: -3% to -5%

HDFS Operating Income growth CAGR from 2022E to 2025E: +3% to +5%

HDMC Revenue 2021-2025E guidance excludes LiveWire One branded motorcycles and includes HD branded Motorcycles, Parts & Accessories, Apparel & Licensing, and Experiences.

In addition, the "Hardwire Stage II" includes consolidated financial targets at Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HDI) for 2021-2025E:

Revenue CAGR for combined HDMC & LiveWire: +9% to +11%

Operating Margin for combined HDMC & LiveWire: 12% by 2025

Capital Expenditures for HDMC & LiveWire: $250 - $300 million per year

Targeting $400 million of cost productivity for HDMC by 2025

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release relates to the company's strategic plan, The Hardwire, including Hardwire Stage II. The company intends that all statements in this press release concerning the company's plan, including without limitation its plans, objectives and expectations, future financial and other results it seeks to attain, the new product introductions it contemplates, and its views of market opportunities and benefits and other matters resulting from the company's strategy in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limitation, the 2021-2025 financial targets included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are likely to cause actual results to differ materially, unfavorably or favorably, from those anticipated as of the date of this press release (May 10, 2022). Certain of such risks and uncertainties are described below, and others are listed in Item 1A. Risk Factors, of the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 27, 2022 as well as in Item 1A. Risk Factors of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021the company's April 27, 2022 earnings press release. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers should consider these factors in evaluating, and not place undue reliance on, the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

The company's ability to meet the objectives, milestones, outlooks, targets, and goals noted in this press release depends upon, among other factors, the company's ability to: (i) execute its business plans and strategies, including The Hardwire and Hardwire Stage II, including each of the pillars of the plan; (ii) the evolution of LiveWire as a standalone brand, including the proposed separation of LiveWire into a separate business of the company through the combination of LiveWire and AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. ("ABIC") and realize the expected business benefits from the combination of LiveWire with ABIC (the "Business Combination"), which may be affected by, among other things: (1) the ability of LiveWire to: (a) execute its plans to develop, produce, market, and sell its electric vehicles; (b) achieve profitability, which is dependent on the successful development and commercial introduction and acceptance of its electric vehicles, and its services, which may not occur; (c) adequately control the costs of its operations as a new entrant into a new space; (d) develop, maintain, and strengthen its brand; (e) execute its plans to develop, produce, market, and sell its electric vehicles; and (f) effectively establish and maintain cooperation from its retail partners, largely drawn from the company's traditional motorcycle dealer network, to be able to effectively establish or maintain relationships with customers for electric vehicles; (2) competition; and (3) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the final prospectus of ABIC, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by the company, LW EV Holdings, Inc. (HoldCo) or ABIC; (iii) manage supply chain and logistics issues, including quality issues, availability of semiconductor chip components and the ability to find alternative sources of those components in a timely manner, unexpected interruptions or price increases caused by supplier volatility, raw material shortages, war or other hostilities, including the conflict in Ukraine, or natural disasters, and longer shipping times and increased logistics costs, including by successfully implementing pricing surcharges; (iv) develop and introduce products, services and experiences on a timely basis that the market accepts, that enable the company to generate desired sales levels and that provide the desired financial returns, including successfully implementing and executing plans to strengthen and grow its leadership position in Grand American Touring, large Cruiser and Trike, grow its complementary businesses, including Parts & Accessories and Apparel & Licensing, and evolve as a global lifestyle brand; (v) manage and predict the impact that new, reinstated or adjusted tariffs may have on the company's ability to sell products internationally, and the cost of raw materials and components, including the temporary lifting of the Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs and incremental tariffs on motorcycles imported into the EU from the U.S., between U.S. and EU, which expires on December 31, 2023; (vi) successfully carry out its global manufacturing and assembly operations; (vii) continue to develop the capabilities of its distributors and dealers, effectively implement changes relating to its dealers and distribution methods and manage the risks that its dealers may have difficulty obtaining capital and managing through changing economic conditions and consumer demand; (viii) accurately analyze, predict, and react to market demand, changing market conditions and attributes of the population of motorcycle riders; and (ix) perform in a manner that enables the company to benefit from market opportunities while competing against existing and new competitors.

In particular:

The statements in this press release relating to the company's strategic plan, The Hardwire and Hardwire Stage II, particularly the 2021-2025 financial targets and other potential results from the plan, generally represent only the company's goals, aims, and objectives regarding the plan and potential results from the plan.

While many statements use language that might imply a level of certainty about the likelihood that the company will attain these goals, aims, and objectives, it is possible that the company will not attain them in the timeframe noted or at all.

By their nature, the risk and uncertainty associated with these goals, aims, and objectives are greater than that associated with near-term guidance, and should not be construed as guidance.

Therefore, investors should construe these statements regarding The Hardwire and Hardwire Stage II only as goals, aims, and objectives rather than promises of future performance or absolute statements.

