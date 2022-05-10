InventHelp Inventor Develops Hauling System for Small Cars (MHO-131)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in law enforcement and I have seen many small vehicles with their interiors packed to capacity which is uncomfortable and unsafe. I thought there could be a better way to transport cargo," said an inventor, from Ludington, Mich., "so I invented the CONNECT- A -TRUCK. My design would enable you to safely travel with heavy/bulky items and it would offer an improved alternative to traditional trailers."

The invention provides an improved way for a small car to haul large loads. In doing so, it increases storage capabilities without compromising interior space. As a result, it enhances safety while traveling and it provides added comfort and convenience. The invention features an attractive and durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-131, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

