Retreat Pool & Cabanas Announces 2022 Summer Events

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort's outdoor pool venue Retreat Pool & Cabanas announced today that its popular poolside entertainment and events have returned this season including Industry Mondays, The River and Saturday Night Swim.

Beginning Memorial Day weekend through the end of September, Night Swim showcases some of San Diego's top DJs spinning live by the pool from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Saturday. The entire pool venue is lit up with LED lights to create a fun and exciting neon ambience for guests. Tickets for Night Swim start at $40 and can be purchased online.

Beginning on June 6, Industry Mondays offers all day food and drink specials for those that work in the restaurant or hospitality industry. Industry workers can take advantage of deals like 50% off food, 50% off souvenir cups and discounts on select bottles for a fun-filled day out at the pool.

The River features live performances by some of today's hottest country artists on select Thursday evenings from June through September. Frankie Ballard will kick off The River series on June 23, followed by Breland on July 21 and Chase Bryant on August 11. Additional country artists for The River will be announced soon.

Retreat features an expansive pool deck with two pools, a swim-up bar, lazy river, hot tub, daybeds, cabanas, poolside gaming, spa treatments and a full-service Pool Bar & Grill. The Pool Bar & Grill menu features seasonal bites and a full bar serving everything from fresh mojitos, margaritas to champagne-infused cocktails.

For more information about Retreat Pool & Cabanas or to reserve tickets for Saturday Night Swim or The River, please visit sycuan.com/restaurants/retreat-pool-cabanas or call 619-659-3376.

Please note, guests must be 21 years or older to access the pool grounds.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 38 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan's newly expanded AAA Four Diamond-rated property includes a 12-story hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 luxury suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants and bars from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool deck with two pools, a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

