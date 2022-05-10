NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, a fintech company using patented AI technology to solve pre-trade setups and post-trade issues, has won the "Innovation in Automated Intelligence" Award by Global Custodian.

Saphyre Wins Innovation in Automated Intelligence Award!

Global Custodian's Leaders in Custody awards held their awards ceremony at The Savoy in London on May 4th 2022, where they honored the achievements of the securities services industry over the past 12 months and announced the winners of several awards.

Stephen Roche, President & Co-Founder at Saphyre shared: "Gabino and I, on behalf of Saphyre, are humbled and honored to be recognized for our achievements in Innovation in Automated Intelligence. This is something our clients have emphasized as a significant benefit to their operating infrastructure, as we have advanced operational tech within custodial finance, to unprecedented levels. We look forward to continuing to innovate within this space and expect to share even greater revolutionary breakthroughs in the coming months."

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com.

About Global Custodian:

Global Custodian is the leading magazine covering the international securities services business. Published five times a year by Tungsten Publishing, Global Custodian provides analysis and commentary on the latest news and events taking place in the international securities industry.

The magazine, with a circulation of 15,000 investment professionals around the world, is defined by high-quality editorial and a series of annual surveys that have become benchmarks for the industry. In-keeping with Global Custodian's sustainability focus, our magazine production is completely carbon neutral.

Founded in 1989, the original focus of the magazine was on securities processing operations: articles that explore how shares trade and settle and are held. Its editorial scope has since expanded to include fund administration, securities lending and financing, prime brokerage and the infrastructure of the global securities industry (CSDs, ICSDs, payments systems and other industry bodies and initiatives). The editorial content of the magazine is now also supported by industry-standard surveys that address how the performance of custodian banks, fund administrators, prime brokers and tri-party securities financing providers compare with each other and within individual markets.

Contact: Stephen Roche, stephen.roche@saphyre.com

Saphyre Wins Innovation in Automated Intelligence Award! (PRNewswire)

Saphyre Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saphyre, Inc.