Science-Backed Ingredient, Solnul™, Achieves Upcycled Certified™, Giving Momentum to Sustainable Nutrition

Newly Upcycled Certified™ Prebiotic Ingredient Presses Brands to Strengthen their Science and Sustainability.

CARBERRY, MB, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MSP Starch Products Inc. (MSP), a Canadian-based starch producer, receives Upcycled Certified™ status for its patented Solnul™ Resistant Potato Starch ingredient after meeting the rigorous standards set forth by the Upcycled Foods Association (UFA). MSP is one of the first Canadian companies and Solnul™, one of the first resistant starch ingredients, to be certified. This achievement further demonstrates MSP's commitment to supporting Canadian Agriculture and reducing food waste by developing high-quality, nutritious ingredients out of the nutrients that slip through the cracks of our food system.

"Upcycled Foods," as defined by the UFA and a collective of other thought leaders including the World Wildlife Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, Harvard Food Law and Policy Clinic, ReFED, Drexel Food Lab and others, "use ingredients that otherwise would not have gone to human consumption, are procured and produced using verifiable supply chains, and have a positive impact on the environment." It helps reduce food waste by creating new, high-quality products from otherwise wasted — but perfectly nutritious — ingredients. MSP upcycles resistant starch from the potato processing industry and converts it into their value-added ingredient, Solnul™. It is then sold to science-forward brands to elevate their food, beverage and dietary supplement innovations.

"Public health research continues to validate resistant starch as a valuable nutrient deficient in modern diets," said Jason Leibert, Chief Growth Officer at MSP. "We're about mitigating food waste, rescuing a nutrient [resistant starch] and using it to its highest value by feeding the microbiome."

Consumers have an increasing desire for more information about the products they consume to make sure that their buying habits align with their personal values. Evidence shows strong consumer demand for upcycled products, and recently, more groups have predicted that upcycled will be a major trend. "Upcycled Foods" was named as one of the top food trends for 2021 by Whole Foods, and "Upcycled" was one of the most prominent trends spotted by SPINS at Expo West in 2022 . For product developers, this means there are several boxes to check when launching new products that go beyond taste.

"Solnul™ can exceed consumer demand for research-supported, whole food and clean label fibers while helping brands reach their corporate environmental, social and governance [ESG] goals," said Jason Leibert. "This certification will be huge for us, our customers and the Canadian Agri-foods sector as a whole. Canada is ready with verified supply chains and ample supply."

Having an Upcycled Certified™ mark on-pack will increase intent to buy, and a recent study by Mattson shows that more than half of consumers had increased intent to buy for products with the Upcycled Certified™ logo. Furthermore, 97% of consumers feel good about retailers that carry upcycled products.

"Upcycled Ingredients amplify the reach of the Upcycled Certified™ Mark to consumers and encourage more use of the Mark in dietary supplements and food and beverage sectors," said Ben Gray, Chief Innovation Officer at Upcycled Foods Association. "The certification of innovative ingredients like Solnul™ brings us that much closer to seeing Upcycled Certified™ products in every aisle of the grocery store."

Solnul™ is an upcycled, patented resistant starch ingredient used by formulators of dietary supplements and functional food and beverage. It is backed by a body of clinical and scientific research proving efficacy at low doses, exceptional tolerability and multi-functionality. It labels as 'Resistant Potato Starch' (RS2), a prebiotic dietary fiber, and is Upcycled Certified™, FODMAP Friendly, Gluten-Free, Glyphosate Residue Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. To learn more, visit www.solnul.com

