Sectyr® Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Sectyr® named among best workplaces in America

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectyr, a leader in SaaS based compliance software for healthcare, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list results from a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Sectyy, LLC. (PRNewsfoto/Sectyr) (PRNewswire)

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"I could not be more proud of everyone on our team and the culture we have collectively built at Sectyr," says Sectyr CEO and founder James Lawson. "Our innovative approach to work/life balance and truly great team members help us by providing excellent products and an outstanding customer experience."

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About Sectyr, LLC

Since 2016, the SectyrHub® platform has been used by more than 180 hospitals and health care providers monitoring more than 4,000 pharmacies and related vendors. SectyrHub's platform portfolio helps healthcare providers achieve and maintain Continuous Program Compliance™ across regulatory, operations, and quality management areas. Including the federally regulated HRSA 340B drug discount program, the HRSA Community Health Center 330 grant program, the HHS Office of Civil Rights HIPAA and HITECH programs, and license management with automated credential verification across the continuum of healthcare. To learn more, visit www.Sectyr.com and follow us on LinkedIn

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

