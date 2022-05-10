Simulate Real-World RFIU Performance During System Design with Hiller Measurements Proteus RFSim

Test hardware provider brings digital-twin capabilities to custom RF test system design, offers unprecedented certainty for RFIU performance

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiller Measurements today announced Proteus RFSim, a model-based design tool for evaluating real-world performance of complex RFIUs using digital-twin design.

Hiller Measurements' ProteusRF platform reduces design-to-delivery time of RF assemblies to as little as four weeks. Fueling this disruptive offering is Proteus RFSim, a design tool that allows users to simulate real-world performance of custom RFIUs by adding associated electromechanical and digital-twin parametric models at the component level. With this new development, Hiller Measurements and clients can easily simulate real-world RF assembly performance in the design phase.

Learn more about Proteus RFSim today: https://www.hillermeas.com/capabilities/proteus-rfsim.

The new simulation tool provides a venue for iteration while users find the optimal performance for their application. Proteus RFSim then digitally threads the RFIU specifications to Hiller Measurements and the company manufactures the custom RF hardware with agility and speed never before available.

Evolution from Traditional Guesswork to Real-World Simulation

Before Proteus RFSim, RF analysis tools were, at best, tied to a single vendor and often lacked a complete model library, even for the vendor's components they were designed to model. This made relevant digital-twin modeling of custom RF assemblies nearly impossible. As a result, expected performance of final RFIU assemblies was relegated to basic spreadsheet-based loss calculations resulting in overengineered or overbuilt solutions to ensure minimum performance requirements. Proteus RFSim now offers a solution to design RFIUs with a greater degree of certainty.

Proteus RFSim combines a simple and intuitive interface for developing complex, functional RF block diagrams with the most robust library of actual component performance data in the industry. With Proteus RFSim completing all necessary path-level calculations, users can model assembly-level performance in seconds.

"We're bringing the speed and agility found in today's nimble software startups – to hardware," said Jeff Olsen, President of Hiller Measurements. "Proteus RFSim empowers users to quickly create high-fidelity digital twins of their assemblies in minutes and iterate their designs just as fast. With this latest contribution of 'Quality @ Speed' from Hiller Measurements, users can perform design trade-off analysis, reducing design-cycle time by an order of magnitude or more."

Introducing the Digital Twin for Complex RFIUs

The digital twin, a virtual representation of a physical asset for model-based engineering, has been used to accelerate the development of connected vehicles in the automotive industry but hasn't been fully leveraged in RF test equipment. According to a Deloitte study, the global market for digital twins is expected to reach $16 billion by 2023. With Proteus RFSim, Hiller Measurements brings the digital twin to complex RF assembly design.

Move from Design to Fabrication in Minutes

Furthermore, Proteus RFSim references its components from a variety of vendors as well as the ProteusRF Catalog, a comprehensive selection of high-quality RF components with strategic supply chain availability for Hiller Measurements clients.

When selecting components from the ProteusRF Catalog, Hiller Measurements and its clients can compound the benefit of reduced design time with reduced supply chain cycle time. This not only allows for design and simulated real-world performance of an RFIU in minutes, but the ability to go from model to manufacture in weeks – all the while eliminating the need for additional, non-recurring engineering effort.

Experience Proteus RFSim

The Beta release of Proteus RFSim is free for a limited time. Build a design and create an account to save it for reference later by visiting https://proteusrfsim.com/.

For additional questions, specific requirements, or to review saved designs with Hiller Measurements engineering, visit https://calendly.com/hillermeasurements/rfiu-design-session to schedule a meeting.

About Hiller Measurements

Based in Austin, Texas, Hiller Measurements designs mission-critical measurement instrumentation, assemblies, and test systems for growing industries including aero/defense, telecommunication, and power storage. Built from a core of test engineering design talent and partnerships, Hiller Measurements provides complete, outsourced test design, manufacturing, and support teams. Hiller Measurements' customers enjoy the value of a dedicated test development team and the quality of a Tier 1 integrator without the fixed expense of staffing or the red tape of a large firm.

