VTech® Offers More Thrilling Stunts and Challenges with New Additions to Popular Marble Rush™ Line

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced the expansion of its popular Marble Rush™ line with the addition of the Marble Rush Corkscrew Rush Set™ and Marble Rush Raceway Set. The introductory line, offering children non-stop fun while stimulating creativity and imagination, launched last year and received the esteemed STEAM Toy Accreditation Seal of Approval. The new products will be available later this year at retailers nationwide.

"Building on the popularity of our initial Marble Rush line, our new Corkscrew Rush Set delivers even more action with the addition of the corkscrew tumbler," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Marble Rush is a great STEAM toy that introduces important early physics concepts in a really fun way."

Marble Rush lets kids build thrilling courses, send marbles into motion and compete with family and friends in exciting challenges with sounds and lights. Each Marble Rush set contains color-coded blocks and easy-to-follow building instructions for kids to create a variety of courses from beginner to advanced levels or create their own with endless possibilities. The Marble Rush Corkscrew Rush Set is a 112-piece building set with an electronic corkscrew tumbler that plays an exhilarating musical light show when a marble passes through. With the Marble Rush Raceway Set, the starting gate activates a musical light show as the marbles race down the ramps and through obstacles. These new sets can also be combined with other Marble Rush sets (sold separately) to create an extreme playset for non-stop fun.

The new Marble Rush sets, available this fall, include:

Marble Rush™ Corkscrew Rush Set™: Construct thrilling stunts, exciting challenges and watch marbles go for a spin with the Marble Rush™ Corkscrew Rush Set™. This 112-piece color-coded building set includes a corkscrew tumbler that plays a musical light show, see-saw track, dizzying vortex, thrilling ramps and bases that all easily connect together. The easy-to-follow leveled guide includes three different builds from beginner to advanced, or create your own courses to explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) skills. When construction is complete, dump the 10 marbles out of the barrel and into action! Watch them race down ramps to the corkscrew tumbler, vortex and elevator. Compete with family and friends to keep the marbles in motion and bring them back to the beginning. Combine with other Marble Rush™ sets (sold separately) to create an extreme playset. Find more build ideas by visiting the VTech Kids website. (Ages 4+ years; MSRP: $39.99)

Marble Rush™ Raceway Set: Ready, set, RACE marbles down ramps and through obstacles with the Marble Rush™ Raceway Set. This 78-piece color-coded building set includes a starting gate that plays a musical light show, crazy 360˚ loop, thrilling tracks, rattling peg maze and bases that all easily connect together. The easy-to-follow leveled guide includes three different builds from beginner to advanced, or create your own courses to explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) skills. When construction is complete, drop the five marbles into the starting gate and launch them into action! Watch them race down ramps, around sharp turns and through the peg maze. Compete with family and friends to keep the marbles in motion and bring them back to the beginning. Combine with other Marble Rush™ sets (sold separately) to create an extreme playset. Find more build ideas by visiting the VTech Kids website. (Ages 4+ years; MSRP: $27.99)

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

