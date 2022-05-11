Continental Diamond Accepting Bitcoin as Payment for Jewelry Purchases

"12 time winner of Minnesota Bride's "Best Jeweler" award innovates with cryptocurrency and expands customer experience."

MINNEAPOLIS, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis Park-based jewelry store Continental Diamond has taken a bold move to become the first jewelry store in Minnesota to allow customers to use Bitcoin as payment. Adopting the popularity of cryptocurrency adds to the family-owned business' long and growing list of innovations and accolades.

Continental Diamond (PRNewswire)

Since its inception in 1981, Continental Diamond has paved a new path in the Minnesota jewelry scene, offering an incredible selection of diamonds, engagement rings, fashion-forward jewelry, watches and gifts. Their team of highly educated and experienced jewelry consultants and service technicians have been widely recognized by the marketplace for quality, trust, expansive selection, and a memorable customer experience, claiming MN Bride Magazine's title of "Best Jeweler" twelve years in a row.

"We've always been more than a jewelry store," said Jimmy Pesis, Continental Diamond co-owner and president. "Long before companies talked about customer experience, we made a point to cultivate an environment where everyone enjoyed spending their time. For years, we have had an in-store playroom for kids of shopping parents, freshly-baked cookies as you walk through the door, an educational and client focused approach, and more recently, a text-to-shop service. We are constantly innovating and creating an oasis you can't wait to come back to! Accepting cryptocurrency seemed like a natural next step to adapt to the changing behaviors and preferences of our customers."

Continental Diamond will be using Bitpay for its merchant services.

About Continental Diamond

At Continental Diamond, our primary goal is to ensure our client's jewelry needs and wishes are fulfilled. We strive to provide a fun, convenient and stress-free shopping experience. Our large selection of jewelry and watches, is coupled with the ultimate in knowledge, fashion and technology.

We welcome you to visit us in our Minneapolis store (1600 Utica Avenue South- Suite 130) and look forward to helping you with all of your jewelry and service needs.

Visit www. ContinentalDiamond.com to learn more.

Contact: info@continentaldiamond.com

