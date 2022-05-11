FTX US Appoints Marissa MacDonald as Chief Compliance Officer of FTX Trust

MacDonald joins FTX US from Fidelity Digital Assets to serve as CCO for the Company's to-be established New York State Limited Purpose Trust Company.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX US ("the Company") today announced that it has appointed Marissa MacDonald to serve in the role of Chief Compliance Officer for FTX Trust Company, LLC, FTX US's to-be formed New York State limited purpose trust company (pending regulatory review and approval). FTX US has applied for a trust charter with the New York Department of Financial Services to operate in New York and bring FTX US markets to NY users.

Brett Harrison, President of FTX US, said, "Marissa has spent her career leading and building best-in-class compliance programs while working alongside regulators. We could not be more excited for her to continue that work, now for the FTX family of businesses. Her experience working in both traditional financial services and digital assets will make her invaluable to our efforts."

Ms. MacDonald is a seasoned compliance professional with extensive experience working in both traditional finance and digital assets during her fourteen-year tenure with Fidelity Investments. Ms. MacDonald has worked in financial services for over two decades starting her career with Ernst & Young before joining Fidelity Investments. Ms. MacDonald joins FTX Trust after most recently having served as the Chief Compliance Officer at Fidelity Digital Assets.

Ms. MacDonald, Chief Compliance Officer at FTX Trust, added, "After a rewarding tenure at Fidelity, I'm excited to dive deeper into the world of digital assets with one of the most regulatory forward and trusted exchanges in the space. The FTX team's continued commitment to being proactive when it comes to both compliance and establishing clear regulatory frameworks is exciting and I'm looking forward to leveraging my expertise to help them achieve their ambitious goals."

FTX US is a U.S. regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Its mission is to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer U.S. and international traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and to become a market-leading U.S. regulated cryptocurrency exchange.

