Motivation Excellence Wins Prestigious SITE Crystal Award

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oscars" of the incentive travel industry, the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence's Crystal Awards, recognize companies that accomplish outstanding creative and memorable experiences. SITE honored six companies at their global conference in Dublin this year.

"This is an incredibly special group of Crystal Award winners," said Kevin Edmunds, MS, CITP, Vice President, AIC Hotel Group & SITE President. "They are all leaders in our industry, with the programs we recognized at this year's Crystal Awards Gala standing out as shining examples of incentive travel programs being run smoothly and safely that still achieve the exacting, incredibly high business aims all of us set out to deliver."

Motivation Excellence won for Most Creative Solution Deployed at a Time of Crisis for our program "GEM Club 2020: From Kauai to Concierge." Our longtime healthcare client postponed two years' worth of incentive travel experiences due to COVID, with the first year slated to be a rewarding adventure on Kauai in Hawaii.

At our direction, our client converted the travel experience to award points for each winner. Our team then crafted a virtual reward experience allowing the winners' imaginations to decide how best to exemplify their achievements. Dedicated in-house concierge shoppers helped each participant use their points for highly individualized selections. Winners redeemed for things like a bucket-list electric guitar, diamond jewelry, home solar panels, future personal travel, vacation home rental and private school tuition.

In addition, the on-site gift experiences scheduled for Kauai were offered online so winners could still enjoy selecting a pair of Olukai sandals and REVO sunglasses. This entire creative solution was so well-received, our client repeated it in 2021 with new virtual gifting experiences.

"Being honored within the industry with the SITE Crystal Award means a great deal to our team! We work to Inspire Extraordinary Performance with every client and every participant. But it starts within our own company. We appreciate this recognition as it truly shows the care and passion we value internally and produce externally. Thank you SITE," said David Jobes, President and CEO of Motivation Excellence.

As a final bonus, throughout this transition from travel experiences to personalized rewards, our travel team worked closely with our hotel and supplier partners to rebook future stays and nearly eliminate all cancelation fees for our client.

