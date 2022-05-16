HYCROFT 2022 VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS INFORMATION

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, announces details of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting").

Hycroft's 2022 Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time.   As a result of continuing concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic the Annual Meeting is being held virtually.

HYCROFT VIRTUAL MEETING AND STOCKHOLDER PARTICIPATION

HYCROFT MINING HOLDING CORPORATION VIRTUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING INFORMATION

Annual Meeting webpage (information, webcast, telephone access and replay):
https://www.cstproxy.com/hycroftmining/2022

Telephone access (listen-only):
Within the U.S. and Canada: 1 800-450-7155 (toll-free)
Outside of the U.S. and Canada: +1 857-999-9155 (standard rates apply)

Conference ID: 3067060#

You are encouraged to log in to the Annual Meeting 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Have the 16-digit control number from your voting materials available when logging in to the Meeting.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft is a US-based, gold and silver company developing the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada.

