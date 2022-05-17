ActionIQ Appoints Panayiotis Vitakis as Chief Customer Officer

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leading enterprise Customer Experience Hub (CX Hub) powered by a customer data platform (CDP), today announced that Panayiotis Vitakis has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer to support the rapidly growing customer base with post-sales service and support. In his role as CCO, Panayiotis is responsible for supporting and growing the ActionIQ customer relationships through ActionIQ's Customer Success, Professional Services and Support teams.

"Making our customers successful has always been our top priority, and the new enterprise customers we've been adding are asking for a higher level of post-sales support," said Tasso Argyros, Co-Founder and CEO at ActionIQ. "We have reached a point in our growth when we need dedicated executive focus on ensuring that our customers derive maximum measurable value from the strategic investments they make in ActionIQ. Panayiotis's experience leading global customer organizations of hyper-growth technology companies is an ideal fit with our mission to make our growing enterprise customer base successful."

AIQ helps enterprise organizations bring order to CX chaos by pulling together fragmented customer insights and putting impactful customer experiences in motion. Going beyond marketing teams, the ActionIQ CX Hub breaks down organizational silos, eliminates inefficient processes and empowers every team to exceed customer expectations.

ActionIQ has recently made a number of changes to support ActionIQ's growing customer portfolio, such as introducing global, 24/7 follow-the-sun customer support and placing a greater strategic focus on enterprise-grade services, both directly and in partnership with other service providers.

"My goal is to build a strong community of successful ActionIQ customers - to deliver value and ROI multiples as our customers build for the future," said Vitakis. "I'm very impressed with the ActionIQ team, and I'm excited about working with our teams to support some of the most iconic brands in the world that placed their faith in ActionIQ."

Previously, Vitakis served as the Chief Customer Officer at Celonis, a global leader in execution management. During his time at Celonis the company saw a 8x increase in revenues, quadrupled its number of customers and grew its valuation to $11 billion. Prior to that, Vitakis served as the SVP of Operations at Persado, where he led global delivery, IT and operations, helping the company grow into a global leader in AI-generated marketing language.

ActionIQ revolutionizes the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com .

