Rently to present Smart Home Technology Trends at 2022 National Rental Housing Conference (NRHC)

LOS ANGELES and CAMARILLO, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rently, the leader in self-touring and smart home technology, will address smart home technology deployment in the rental housing market at the 2022 National Rental Housing Conference (NRHC) taking place in Washington, D.C. on May 23-25.

Rently is excited to support the deployment of smart home technology to the rental housing market.

Founded in 2011, Rently is a proven proptech innovator serving the entire rental housing market by offering secure, self-touring solutions and cost-effective smart home technology. To date, Rently has completed more than 16 million self-guided tours and deployed smart home technology nationwide.

"Rently is excited to support the deployment of smart home technology to the rental housing market," said Rently CEO, Merrick Lackner. "For more than a decade, we have partnered with single family operators nationwide to enhance property management and create premier resident amenities. We are pleased to support NRHC's ongoing efforts to expand high quality rental living experiences and look forward to sharing our enthusiasm about smart home technology with the industry at NRHC 2022."

Merrick Lackner, Rently's CEO, will participate in a panel discussion entitled, "Prop Tech and Its Application & Implementation in Single Family Rental (SFR) and Build-to-Rent (BFR) Communities" (May 24 at 4:40pm). Andre Sanchez, Rently's COO will participate in a panel entitled, "Future of SFR and BTR: What Will We Be Talking About Next Year?" (May 25 at 10:45am).

About Rently

Rently is the leader in self-touring and smart home technology. We offer best-in-class proptech solutions for the rental housing industry. We combine top-tier hardware with an innovative software platform that allows real estate operators to optimize their leasing efficiency and expand revenue opportunities. rently.com

