Serial 1 is a Google Cloud eMobility partner; New eBikes feature Google Cloud-enabled connectivity via the new Serial 1 App for improved convenience, safety, and security

MILWAUKEE, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Serial 1 launched its second-generation /CTY eBikes now featuring Google Cloud connectivity, further elevating the premium eBicycle experience. Developed in partnership with Google Cloud, the new connectivity features capture essential ride data, significantly improve security and safety, and make it easier than ever before to enjoy every ride.

SERIAL 1, POWERED BY HARLEY-DAVIDSON, LAUNCHES SECOND-GENERATION /CTY EBIKES WITH GOOGLE CLOUD CONNECTIVITY

"We are thrilled that Google Cloud has selected Serial 1 as an eMobility partner," said Aaron Frank, Brand Director at Serial 1. "This means that Serial 1 will integrate Google Cloud's new Intelligent Product Essentials software solution into its eBikes, enabling predictive, proactive, and intelligent features that provide a better eBicycle experience for every rider."

"It's exciting to see how Serial 1 is enhancing transportation experiences with data and analytics," said Matthias Breunig, Director, Global Automotive Solutions, Google Cloud. "We're pleased to bring Google Cloud's Intelligent Product Essentials solution to Serial 1 riders and help provide eBike experiences that are safe and personalized to each interaction."

With app-controlled security features, Google Maps Platform turn-by-turn navigation, and real-time ride data gathered directly from the eBike, the Serial 1 App serves as the perfect ride assistant for your Serial 1 eBike. Connectivity features include:

Integrated Digital Security with Pinpoint Accuracy: With Serial 1's Pinpoint Mode enabled, customers will have the ability to precisely track, monitor and digitally lock their Serial 1 eBike no matter where it is relative to them.

Route Planning & Turn-by-Turn Navigation: Integrating current Google Maps Platform Turn-by-Turn navigation data, Serial 1 App users can conveniently plan the best bicycle-specific routes—including local bike lanes, bike paths and bike trails.

Real-Time Ride Data Dashboard: From speed to efficiency, from distance to battery range, every detail of your ride is available at your fingertips. Each time you complete a ride you'll receive a post-ride summary and you'll be able to compare ride and performance data over time.

Integrated Device Charger: New this year, all Serial 1 /CTY eBikes are equipped with an integrated USB-C charging cable located beneath the handlebar stem for powering a mobile phone to run the Serial 1 app.

In addition to cloud-enabled data management, Serial 1's next-generation /CTY platform is further equipped with the most advanced connectivity hardware available to ensure the most reliable connection. An integrated Internet of Things (IoT) device enables connection via not only Bluetooth wireless technology but also using cellular data and/or GPS, to ensure that you can reliably access your bike even when it's not within sight of you. These new connectivity features—plus exciting new color options for all models—round out the changes for the second-generation /CTY bikes, which are expected in Serial 1 dealerships around the world (and online direct-to-consumer in the U.S. only) by mid-May.

About Serial 1

Serial 1 offers premium eBicycles that are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle. Find out more by visiting www.serial1.com .

