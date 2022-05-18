Annual General Meeting of New Wave Group AB (publ)

KUNGÄLV, Sweden, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

New Wave Group AB held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 18 May 2022. Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the AGM was carried out through postal voting without physical attendance, pursuant to temporary legislation.

- The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a dividend of SEK 4.25 per share with 20 May 2022 as record date for entitlement to receive dividend.

- Each Board Member and the CEO were discharged from liability for the fiscal year 2021.

- The AGM resolved on the following fees payable to the Board and the Audit Committee. The fee payable to the Chairman of the Board will be SEK 500,000 and the fee payable to each of the other Board Members who are not employed by the company will be SEK 200,000. The fee payable to the Audit Committee will be SEK 130,000, to be distributed within the Audit Committee. Also, SEK 100,000 is set aside for the Board of Directors to distribute to Board Members for work outside normal Board work, in particular in relation to the digitalization of the Group's business.

- Christina Bellander, Jonas Eriksson, Torsten Jansson, Ralph Mühlrad, Olof Persson, Ingrid Söderlund, M. Johan Widerberg and Mats Årjes were re-elected as Board Members.

- Olof Persson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

- Ernst & Young AB was re-elected as Auditor.

- The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve, on one or several occasions, to increase the share capital with not more than SEK 12,000,000 by issue of not more than 4,000,000 shares of series B. The authorization includes the right to adopt decisions on deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, however not if the decision on new issue stipulates payment for the shares in cash only. The authorization further includes a right to adopt decisions on new issues in kind or new issues by way of set-off or otherwise on such terms and conditions as referred to in Chapter 13, Section 5, item 6, of the Swedish Companies Act. The reasons for deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights are that the newly issued shares shall be utilized for financing acquisitions of companies or businesses or part thereof.

- The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve, on one or several occasions, to raise financing according to Chapter 11, Section 11 of the Swedish Companies Act.

Minutes from the AGM including complete resolutions will be available on the company's website www.nwg.se.

18 May 2022

New Wave Group AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

