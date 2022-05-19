Local Logic Expands Team with New Head of Product and Director of Strategic Partnerships

The leading location intelligence provider has also brought on two new Product Managers to lead the charge in developing new solutions for the real estate industry

MONTREAL, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic , a location intelligence provider that quantifies location at scale to shape smarter developments and more sustainable cities, today announced two key appointments focused on product development and partnership growth. Thomas Fortier will join as Local Logic's Head of Product, with Dustin Sutton named Local Logic's Director of Strategic Partnerships. In addition, Local Logic brought on Caroline Shenoda and Carolyn Jang as Product Managers to double down on developing state-of-the-art data solutions for commercial real estate and consumer-facing use cases. These new hires will be key in facilitating continued strategic growth and delivery of first-in-class products to empower the entire real estate value chain.

With a decade of experience in product management, most recently as Head of New AI Capability with ServiceNow, Local Logic's newly appointed Head of Product, Thomas Fortier, will be responsible for several strategic programs throughout the company. He will oversee the vision, strategy, and operations associated with all of Local Logic's products and develop strategies for products that are currently used by millions of consumers and by several of the largest real estate companies in the world.

As Local Logic's Director of Strategic Partnerships, Dustin Sutton will be responsible for and integral to the growth and advancement of Local Logic as a global leader in providing location insights and analytics to the built world and tasked with bringing in new data partnerships across the United States. Sutton brings nearly two decades of experience as a real estate and tech entrepreneur to the company; he has collectively managed over 20 million square feet of real estate across 19 states, including residential, mixed-use, office, retail, and industrial portfolios. Additionally, Sutton founded the BCREN (Black Commercial Real Estate Network).

"Thomas and Dustin are the perfect fits to help Local Logic continue its rapid growth. Their unique experiences will inform and uniquely aid in developing and executing our plans to continue to scale and produce a first-in-class product for the real estate industry," shared Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO at Local Logic.

In addition to the appointments of Fortier and Sutton, Local Logic has brought on two new Product Managers, Caroline Shenoda and Carolyn Jang. Jang joined the company in early 2021 as a Customer Success Manager, with a background in engineering and technical product management. Shenoda joins Local Logic with extensive product management experience, most recently with Mogo.

Powered by over 75B data points, Local Logic products provide insights on everything outside the four walls of every asset to help drive real estate decisions. From consumers to large institution funds, Local Logic's solution exposes the real drivers of value and optimizes land-use decisions to improve the sustainability of our cities and increase the financial success of our clients. Last year alone, the company's products were used more than three billion times to power decisions that impact the life of many and the future of our cities. For more information on Local Logic's solutions, please visit locallogic.co

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 75 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

