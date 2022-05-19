Wolters Kluwer ERISA Experts to Speak on Retirement Planning at the 2022 NIPA Annual Forum & Expo

ftwilliam.com's Brian Furgala and Kelly Johnson will explore defined contributions and the self-correction program

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two ERISA experts from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will lead sessions on retirement planning at this year's NIPA Annual Forum & Expo (NAFE). Brian Furgala, Director of ERISA Services for Wolters Kluwer's ftwilliam.com, and Kelly Johnson, ERISA Consultant for ftwilliam.com, will lead two breakout sessions focused on defining different compensation types and how to handle complex situations that arise. Furgala will also lead a breakout session titled "Self-Correction Program: Bigger & Better" to discuss the self-correction program (SCP). The conference will take place May 22-25 in New Orleans.

With years of experience in retirement planning, Furgala and Johnson will cover the basics of compensation types, when each should be used, and what are the allowable exclusions that can be applied. The conversations will provide valuable insights for organizations to handle complex situations for their clients during the retirement planning process and will highlight tips and tricks for accommodating potentially discriminatory definitions of compensation when asked to stray from the norm. Furgala and Johnson's first breakout session will take place on May 23 at 11:35 a.m. CT, followed by the second session at 3:10 p.m. CT.

"With compensation as the foundation of every retirement plan, it's important to understand its different facets and learn about the complex situations that may arise," said Furgala. "We recently designed the compensation section of our plan document software at ftwillliam.com to make it more user-friendly and intuitive, and we are looking forward to sharing our experience with other industry professionals at this year's NIPA Annual Forum & Expo."

The SCP was recently expanded to make it easier to correct plan failures without going through a voluntary correction program (VCP). Furgala's independent session will help attendees understand the failures that can be resolved through the SCP, identify those that still need a VCP submission, and learn how to file electronic VCP submission packages. Furgala's breakout session on the SCP will take place on May 24 at 2:25pm CT.

The NIPA Annual Forum & Expo is a four-day event designed to bring together retirement plan professionals enhance the services they provide for their organizations' clients to discover innovative solutions and expand their business. The conference will provide retirement professionals with relevant education and networking opportunities from industry experts.

To register and learn more about the event, visit: https://www.nipa.org/page/2022NAFE

For any questions or to arrange an interview with Brian Furgala or Kelly Johnson, please contact Linda Gharib: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

A leading provider of software and services to retirement plan service providers – who use software to help them administer retirement plans on behalf of the employers who sponsor plans – ftwilliam.com (FTW) offers modern, cloud-based employee benefits software. ftwilliam.com's offerings include retirement plan documents, government forms, compliance testing, and reporting and distribution tracking.

