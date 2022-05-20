Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Participate in Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference

TORONTO, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) ("RBI") announced today that Joshua Kobza, Chief Operating Officer, and Frank Liberio, Chief Information Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference on May 25, 2022 at 9:20 am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website (http://rbi.com/investors) and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

