Ascent Funding Announces Fourth Annual 50 Days of $1,000 Scholarships Giveaway

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Funding , a leader in outcomes-based lending and student success, announced the launch of its fourth annual 50 Days of $1,000 Scholarships Giveaway. Starting today, students can enter for a chance to win a $1,000 no-essay scholarship from Ascent every weekday through Monday, August 2nd.

"Our 50 Days of $1,000 Scholarships Giveaway is back and better than ever," said Ascent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Ruggiero. "Our team has great opportunities planned for students this summer, leveraging direct feedback from students over the last four years. We look forward to this campaign every year, and we hope students and parents are excited too."

Students (18+), including Deferred Action and Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and international students studying at U.S.-based institutions, can enter for a chance to win a $1,000 no-essay scholarship from Ascent on social media and by completing an entry form. New scholarship tasks will launch every weekday through August 2nd and remain open for 24 hours or through the weekend if the scholarship task opens on a Friday.

"Since first launching the campaign in 2019, Ascent has optimized its scholarship giveaway process and increased the number of award opportunities over 50 weekdays based on feedback from students," said Ascent's Director of Content and Brand, Alicia Chavez. "After receiving feedback from students, we will award an extra $1,000 scholarship every Tuesday throughout the duration of the giveaway."

In addition to Ascent's 50 Days of $1,000 Scholarships Giveaway, students can also enter for a chance to win Ascent's other scholarship opportunities, such as its Community Champions Scholarship Giveaway . Ascent's Community Champions Scholarship empowers students to share how they give back to their communities.

Students do not need an Ascent loan to apply for its scholarship giveaways.

To learn more about Ascent's 50 Days of $1,000 Scholarships Giveaway, visit www.AscentFunding.com/Summer-Scholarships-Giveaway-2022 .

