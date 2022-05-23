PHYSICAL THERAPY & REHAB SPECIALISTS OPENS SECOND BAY CITY, MICH., OUTPATIENT CLINIC

At 160 E. Main St.

BAY CITY, Mich., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Therapy & Rehab Specialists opened a second local outpatient clinic today at 160 E. Main St.

Physical Therapy & Rehab Specialists logo (PRNewswire)

Bay City Uptown, as the new clinic is known, is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 989-900-0251 or visit PTandRehab.com.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, which includes manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, pelvic health and pain, pre-and post-partum care, dry needling, back and neck pain, and orofacial and jaw pain and disorders.

Clinic director Krysti Weierstahl earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of South Florida. She is certified in lymphedema therapy.

Weierstahl is joined on the clinic staff by physical therapist Kerry Comissiong Baker, who earned a bachelor's degree in physical therapy from Grand Valley State University.

Physical Therapy & Rehab Specialists' other clinics comprise Bay City-West, 3720 Katalin Court; Coleman Family Center; Midland-Center City; Midland-East End; and Midland-Medical Professional Building.

The company is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation