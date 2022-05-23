Zwipe AS publishes minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2022

OSLO, Norway, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Zwipe AS was held Monday 23 May 2022 at 9:00 (CEST). All the items on the agenda were addressed and approved. Attached are the minutes of the Annual General Meeting. The attendants of the AGM represented 19.21% of the votes in the company.

Zwipe believes the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. We work with great passion across networks of international organizations, industries and cultures to make convenience safe and secure. We are pioneering next-generation biometric card and wearables technology for payment and physical & logical access control and identification solutions. We promise our customers and partners deep insight and frictionless solutions, ensuring a seamless user experience with our innovative biometric products and services. Zwipe is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence. To learn more, visit http://www.zwipe.com.

This is information that Zwipe AS is obligated to make public pursuant to the continuing obligations of companies admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Market Oslo and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46 (0)8528 00 399. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 23 May 2022 at 16:05 CEST.

Danielle Glenn

CFO and Head of IR, Zwipe AS

Phone: +47 909 98 201

E-mail: danielle@zwipe.com

