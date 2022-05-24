BankProv Appoints Janine Jakubauskas to Senior Vice President of Enterprise Risk

AMESBURY, Mass., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BankProv (NASDAQ: PVBC), a future-ready commercial bank that offers adaptive and technology-first banking solutions to emerging industries, recently appointed Janine Jakubauskas to the role of Senior Vice President, Enterprise Risk Officer to develop, implement, monitor, and oversee all aspects of risk management activities for the Bank.

Janine Jakubauskas Appointed to Senior Vice President of Enterprise Risk at BankProv (PRNewswire)

Jakubauskas brings more than 10 years of industry experience to BankProv and joins us from Signature Bank, where she most recently served in the role of Vice President, Enterprise Risk Management. Prior to her time at Signature, Jakubauskas held positions within the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) team at HSBC Bank and in bank supervision at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and has participated in a variety of speaking engagements across risk management conferences and panels during her career. She holds her BSBA degree in economics and international business from Rider University and an MBA in management from Binghamton University.

"As a forward-thinking bank, we're in the business to create a standard of unconventional banking solutions alongside industry-leading compliance standards," said Joe Mancini, COO. "Janine brings the strategic, analytical approach and business-enabling risk mindset that we need to grow with confidence."

As BankProv continues to expand its banking solutions in the digital asset and fintech space, Jakubauskas' extensive industry knowledge and strategic thinking will assure that the Bank and its clients adequately identify, measure, monitor and control the Bank's information security, cyber security, operational, compliance, BSA/AML, strategic and reputational risks.

"BankProv has built a strong risk culture thus far while embracing innovation in the marketplace," said Jakubauskas. "I look forward to continuing to build out the Bank's risk framework and ensure employees are equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to engage in risk taking in an educated manner that is commensurate with the Bank's continued growth."

About BankProv

BankProv, legally operating as The Provident Bank, is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank for corporate clients, specializing in offering adaptive and technology-first banking solutions to niche markets, including cryptocurrency, renewable energy, fin-tech and enterprise value lending with a focus on search fund loans. We are committed to offering state-of-the-art APIs (application programming interfaces) for all business clients and BaaS (Bank as a Service) partners. Through our offerings, BankProv insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.com .

