InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Move Lumber on the Shoulder (CNC-768)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working as a construction laborer, I was tasked with carrying heavy lumber on my shoulder. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Hendersonville, N.C., "so I invented the BUILDER'S ARMOR. My design allows a worker to move heavy construction materials faster and easier without the pain and bruising."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to move heavy lumber on one's shoulder. In doing so, it enables materials to be carried in a balanced and controlled manner. As a result, it helps to reduce stress, fatigue and pain and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers and do-it-yourselfers. Features cooling foam for summer and heating for winter with underarm adjustable straps. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

