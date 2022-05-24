InventHelp Inventor Develops Nasogastric Feeding Tube Accessory (CTK-2421)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I'm a registered nurse and I thought there could be an accessory to prevent a patient's nasogastric feeding tube from continually coming into contact with the lips," said an inventor, from Kendallville, Ind., "so I invented the PRATT HAT SUPPORT BAND. My design would reduce discomfort caused by the tube when eating, drinking, talking, or when a nasogastric feeding tube is left to hang from the user's septum."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to elevate a nasogastric feeding tube. In doing so, it prevents it from hanging down atop the lips. As a result, it enhances comfort and it eliminates the need to use medical tape that may cause irritation. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize nasogastric feeding tubes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

