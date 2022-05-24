InventHelp Inventor Develops Therapy Game for Couples (CNC-783)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to help strengthen a couple's bond and repair a broken relationship," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented THE RELATIONSHIP THERAPY GAME. My design could eliminate the awkwardness and embarrassment associated with opening up to a stranger about a relationship."

The patent-pending invention provides a new game to help improve a couple's relationship. In doing so, it could offer an alternative form of therapy and counseling. As a result, it enhances communication and it could help to better determine the status or condition of a relationship. The invention features a unique design that is easy to set up so it is ideal for couples, professional marriage counselors and therapists, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

