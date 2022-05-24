Next PR Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning public relations firm, today announced it has earned Great Place to Work® Certification™. The prestigious award is based entirely on current employees' experience of working at Next PR. 98% of employees said it's a great place to work – 41 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Next PR is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees," said Next PR CEO Heather Kelly. "This incredible recognition validates their hard work and contribution to making Next PR a great place to work. Without them, this would not be possible."

At Next PR, creating an exceptional employee experience is a top priority. The firm has invested in a holistic wellness package for all employees, intended to provide benefits and perks to help team members and their families thrive. For a full list of Next PR employee benefits, visit: https://www.nextpr.com/benefits.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

To join Next PR's award-winning team, explore open positions at: https://www.nextpr.com/careers

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. Next PR is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Founded in 1978, the company has offices across the nation in San Francisco, Denver, Colorado Springs, Chicago and Philadelphia. Next PR boasts the best and brightest in public relations, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – to the daily grind. The company has been named a Top Place to Work by PR News and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace for seven years running. Employees are consistently selected as PR Rising Stars and Communicators of the Year. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at nextpr.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

