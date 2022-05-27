InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System to Detect Smoke/Heat (PLB-105)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safety system to detect smoke and excessive heat emitted from a household appliance," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented the SAPPHIRE SMART COOK. My design would ensure that the situation is handled quickly and effectively."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to detect smoke or excessive heat within various household appliances. In doing so, it helps to prevent fires and related damage. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PLB-105, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp