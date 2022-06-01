Federal Realty Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has released its 2021 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. Featured in the report is Federal's Assembly Row project in Somerville, MA, which demonstrates how investments with positive environmental and social impact can also deliver positive financial results, benefiting all stakeholders. The report also highlights Federal's notable ESG achievements that include:

Announcing a commitment to achieve net zero for Scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 2050

Achieving a 39% year-over-year reduction in like-for-like Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions through the aggressive use of green power purchasing, accomplishing Federal's reduction target 3 years early

Achieving LEED Gold certification for the company's One CocoWalk office building at its newly renovated CocoWalk project in Coconut Grove, Florida

Expanding its sector-leading on-site solar generating capacity to 13.6 MW

Expanding climate scenario disclosures in accordance with the Taskforce on Climate Related Financial Disclosures

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,400 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

