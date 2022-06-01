Honigman Earns Five Prestigious 'Band 1' Practice Rankings, The Most in Michigan, from Chambers USA

DETROIT, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Honigman LLP Michigan practice groups garnered the highest ranking of 'Band 1' in the 2022 edition of Chambers USA, more than any law firm in Michigan.
The prestigious Chambers directory of leading U.S. business law firms and lawyers bestowed the highest ranking 'Band 1,' on the following Honigman practices in Michigan:
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Corporate/M&A
- Intellectual Property
- Litigation: General Commercial
- Real Estate
Honigman's Labor and Employment and Immigration practices in Michigan were also recognized, as was Intellectual Property and Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Policyholder in Illinois. Newly ranked attorneys include Emily Garrison, Illinois (Insurance) and Meghan Covino and Carol Friend in Immigration in Michigan.
A few of the comments in the Chambers survey include:
- "Honigman demonstrated significant sophistication in helping us navigate difficult waters."
- "The service and responsiveness could not have been any better."
- "Honigman has a deep bench of talent."
- "This is the most responsive law firm that I have ever worked with."
"Our excellent Chambers USA rankings continue to distinguish us from our peers," said David Foltyn, Honigman Chairman and CEO. "I'm honored to work alongside these exemplary attorneys and appreciate our clients, who, like Chambers, continue to acknowledge our quality work and reputation every year. In our Illinois office, we're also proud to have ranked for a second year in Intellectual Property and for the first time for Insurance: Dispute Resolution."
Chambers rankings are based on a range of professional qualities and are independently audited by Chambers USA.
On the individual level, 23 Honigman attorneys were recognized and seven of them are ranked in 'Band 1.'
Eminent Practitioner
- David Foltyn
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- E. Todd Sable
Corporate/M&A
- Donald Kunz (Senior Statesperson)
- Barbara Kaye
- David N. Parsigian
- Michael D. DuBay
- Phillip D Torrence
- Tracy T. Larsen
Immigration
- Carol Friend
- Meghan Covino
Insurance: Dispute Resolution
- Emily Garrison, Illinois
- Paula E. Litt, Illinois
Intellectual Property
- Anessa Kramer
- J. Michael Huget
- Jonathan P. O'Brien
- Gregory Morris, Illinois
Labor & Employment
- Sean Crotty
Litigation: General Commercial
- I. W. Winsten
- Joseph Aviv
- Raymond W. Henney
Private Wealth Law
- Charles Nida
Real Estate
- J. Adam Rothstein
- Lowell D. Salesin
Honigman is an Am Law 200 full-service, general business law firm with more than 330 attorneys across the country in Chicago, Michigan (Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing), and our newest office in Washington, D.C. Our lawyers counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 areas of law. For more information, visit www.honigman.com.
Chambers USA is the definitive resource for consumers of legal services in the United States. Through their ranking tables and editorial, they provide reliable and trusted recommendations to enable businesses to make an informed decision when selecting outside legal counsel. For details, visit chambers.com
