North America Optical Transport Equipment Market Grew 25 Percent in 1Q 2022, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Optical Transport equipment market grew 2 percent year-over-year in 1Q 2022, driven by the stellar growth in the American regions, comprising North America and Latin America.

"Growth in Americas more than offset declines in other regions," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "There was definitely strong demand for optical equipment in North America and Latin America, and vendors were able to deliver products even with component shortages and supply issues hampering them. Unfortunately, due to reasons that included the war in Ukraine, COVID lockdowns, supply problems, and weaker currency, optical revenue declined year-over-year in all of the other regions, including Europe, Asia Pacific, and China," added Yu.

Optical Transport revenue in North America and Latin America grew 25 percent and 19 percent year-over-year, respectively. The other regions declined at a mid-single-digit rate in the same period.

The vendors with the highest market share in the American regions include Ciena, Fujitsu, Infinera, and Cisco. Together, these companies have nearly 80 percent share of the regional revenue.

Component shortage and supply problems lowered the year-over-year worldwide optical market growth rate in the quarter from an estimated 6 percent to 3 percent.

The Dell'Oro Group Optical Transport Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, unit shipments (by speed including 100 Gbps, 200 Gbps, 400 Gbps, and 800 Gbps). The report tracks DWDM long haul, WDM metro, multiservice multiplexers (SONET/SDH), optical switch, optical packet platforms, data center interconnect (metro and long haul), and disaggregated WDM. To purchase this report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, enterprise networks, data center infrastructure, and network security markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com .

