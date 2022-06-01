Oakland University's Esports Rocket League team qualifies for the World Championships to be held in Dallas June 3-5

ROCHESTER, Mich., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakland University varsity Esports program has reached new heights in only their second year of competition. The Golden Grizzlies Rocket League team has qualified for the Rocket League World Championships which will be held June 3-5 at DreamHack Dallas 2022 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Texas. This is the first major intercontinental competition for collegiate Rocket League teams and players.

Oakland University's Rocket League team is one of the top 10 teams in North America and a top 16 team worldwide.

Recently, the Oakland Rocket League squad secured a berth in the World Championships competition by defeating Louisiana State University and then by beating Penn State University.

"It is really beyond even my expectations how far we have come so fast as a varsity program," said head coach Carl Leone. "I am beyond thrilled to be headed to Dallas to coach this amazing Rocket League team that has put Oakland University on the map and in the World Championships this weekend

To put the accomplishment in context, Oakland's Rocket League team is one of the top 10 teams in North America (508 teams total) and a top 16 team in the world (more than 1,000 teams). Players on the squad include: Jake "Jwismont" Wismont, Edward "Rahz" Azzam, Justin "Jcubed" Janulewicz, Seth "Tisonic Boom" Tison, Matthew "ML" Leuker and Billy "Mega" Sawyer.

In addition to the 10 teams from the United States and Puerto Rico, the six other countries represented in the upcoming competition include Germany, England, Canada, Poland, Luxembourg and Portugal.

Oakland's first competition will be June 3rd at 2pm EST on the main stream vs. the #1 ranked European team Technical University of Berlin. The Stream link is http://twitch.tv/rocketleague .

The Collegiate Rocket League circuit is sponsored by the game developer of Rocket League, Psyonix. More information, including the $75,000 scholarship prize pool and group stage double elimination format have been released. Learn more at

https://liquipedia.net/rocketleague/Collegiate_Rocket_League/2022/World_Championship

Learn more about the Oakland University varsity Esports program.

