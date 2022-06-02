The Center for Active Design Unveils New Fitwel Provider & Partner Programs to Support Rapid Adoption of Fitwel

Inaugural Class of Providers & Partners Include Industry Leaders in Real Estate Services, ESG and Sustainability Consulting, Solutions Providers and More

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Active Design (CfAD) today announced the launch of its two new membership programs, the Fitwel Provider and the Fitwel Partner programs. Designed to provide an opportunity for organizations to align with and support the tremendous growth of Fitwel, the new programs empower organizations to further promote health and well-being across their industries.

These new membership programs will support both Provider and Partner companies as they drive implementation of healthy building strategies and tenant satisfaction through their use and their client's use of Fitwel. Fitwel will offer targeted support to Provider and Partner companies through exclusive marketing and recognition opportunities, dedicated training and resources for staff, and increased access to the Fitwel team. These programs represent Fitwel's commitment to the real estate service providers, consultants and solutions providers who are driving market transformation through their promotion of healthy buildings and communities.

"We are currently seeing an increased demand for Fitwel and healthy building certification, and significantly, an emphasis on prioritizing occupants' health and well-being," says Joanna Frank, President and CEO of CfAD, operator of Fitwel. "Our new Fitwel Provider and Fitwel Partner programs will help these forward-thinking companies leverage their own expertise to further implement Fitwel and guide others' use of the certification, as they raise awareness of the evidence-based healthy building strategies that ensure increased occupant and tenant satisfaction."

The Fitwel Provider program is designed for industry-leading architecture, design, engineering, property management, and consulting firms committed to supporting their client's implementation of Fitwel. Fitwel will provide dedicated training and access to the CfAD team for marketing and product support to providers to ensure they're well-equipped to support the promotion and implementation of Fitwel, in addition to preferential pricing on certification fees and discounted Ambassador training. The inaugural class of Providers includes global commercial real estate services company JLL, boutique ESG advisory company breea, and sustainability consulting firm Brightworks, and national leader in energy efficiency, resiliency and infrastructure solutions NORESCO.

"The entire Fitwel program and online platform make health and wellness certification accessible and feasible for the wide range of organizations and building types that JLL works with," said Lauren Campfield, Project Manager, JLL.

"As a Fitwel Provider, breea is committed to helping our clients create dynamic workplaces and communities that improve personal health, happiness, productivity, and all aspects of wellness. We look forward to furthering Fitwel's mission as the program continues to grow and transform the market," said Drew Yetter, Partner, breea.

"At Brightworks, our commitment to health and wellness in the built environment is an important part of our business. We look forward to furthering this work with Fitwel, the Center for Active Design, and our industry peers to create healthier places to live, work, and play," said Brandon G. Sprague, Principal, Brightworks.

"NORESCO is excited to be joining the Fitwel Provider Program. The Fitwel program creates a framework that not only aligns with NORESCO's commitment to creating healthy and sustainable buildings but also our clients' commitment to their occupants' health and well-being," said Michele Hendrick , Program Director, NORESCO.

The Fitwel Partner program is our trademark program for companies seeking to promote aligned products and demonstrate support for Fitwel's mission. Partner companies have access to complementary Fitwel resources, marketing and training resources, and discounted Ambassador training. The inaugural class of Fitwel Partners includes global sustainability consulting firm LORD Green Strategies, global climate innovator Trane Technologies, ESG strategy and implementation advisory firm HXE Partners, and building performance and solar panel expert Southern Energy Management.

"LORD Green is committed to improving health and wellness across our clients' portfolios and wants to be recognized as a leader in the sector. Becoming a Fitwel Partner distinguishes our commitment, and also aids in our pursuit via trainings and complementary resources," said Alex Herold, Director of Green Building Certifications, LORD Green

"Indoor environments are complex and dynamic – and their quality depends on a variety of factors that can change over time. Achieving good outcomes for both the occupants and the planet require a structured engineered approach to each space that is led by science rather than rule-of-thumb. Trane Technologies is proud to be a Fitwel industry partner and is committed to indoor environmental quality strategies that give customers, tenants and employees peace of mind in the spaces where they work, live and play," said Rasha Hasaneen, Vice-President of Innovation and Executive Director at Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces, Trane Technologies.

"HXE Partners consider health and well-being as integral to any successful, comprehensive ESG strategy. We are proud to join the Fitwel Partner program," said Harry Etra, Chief Executive Officer, HXE Partners. "Strategies outlined by Fitwel help HXE Partners' clients across sectors achieve their ESG goals."

"In 2021, around 30% of our partners pursued dual certification on their projects. As we continue to see a growing market for combining health and wellness with high-performance building strategies, we are excited to strengthen our involvement in this movement by becoming a Fitwel Partner," said Laurie Colwander , Director of Multifamily and Commercial Sustainability Services, Southern Energy Management.

About Fitwel

Fitwel is the world's leading certification system committed to building health for all. Generated by expert analysis of 5,600+ academic research studies, Fitwel is implementing a vision for a healthier future where all buildings and communities are enhanced to strengthen health and well-being. Fitwel was originally created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and U.S. General Services Administration. The CDC remains the research and evaluation partner for Fitwel. The Center for Active Design (CfAD), a global not-for-profit organization, maintains the Fitwel standard and conducts objective third-party assessments that lead to certified projects. CfAD's new business unit, Adai (pronounced "a-DAY"), is charged with expanding Fitwel to the global market, administering the program while providing best-in-class customer service and technical support. To learn more about Fitwel, please visit: www.fitwel.org .

