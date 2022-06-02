Jackson State University Launches New Tiger Ready Scholarship for First-Time Freshmen

JACKSON, Miss., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Jackson State University (JSU) will make access to a higher education a little easier for 2,000 first-time-in-college freshmen through the new Tiger Ready Scholarship. The one-time award of up to $1,000 will be given to incoming students who have not received other scholarships to defray the cost of tuition.

"Enrolling and paying for college can be an eye-opening experience for many families who are sending students off for the first time," said Vice President for Enrollment Management Josiah J. Sampson, III, Ph.D. "Even though Jackson State has made the conscious effort to hold our tuition flat for the past three years to remain the affordable, high quality educational choice, we know many students will still need help with upfront costs. The Tiger Ready Scholarship is designed to be the boost to help make ends meet."

Eligible freshmen must meet the following criteria:

Must be admitted to Jackson State University .

Must not have received any other university scholarships.

Must be scheduled for Fall 2022 classes by July 15 .

The award will be applied to the account balances of the first 2,000 first-time freshmen to successfully complete their registration.

"We're excited to offer the Tiger Ready Scholarship as another example of our commitment to support student success at Jackson State University because obtaining a higher education should be affordable," said President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. "Whether our students are relocating from as far away as Houston, Chicago, Detroit, or Indianapolis; or from as nearby as Atlanta, Birmingham or right here in Jackson, the first-year transition into college can put a toll on the family budget. We get that, and this scholarship will help alleviate some of the financial strain."

The Tiger Ready Scholarship will be applied directly to student accounts at the end of the fall registration period. Students may sign up for one of the upcoming JSU Orientation programs to work with JSU staff to complete the registration process. For more information, please contact JSU Enrollment Management at enrollment@jsums.edu or visit www.jsums.edu/enrollmentmanagement.

"This opportunity is going to go quickly and unfortunately, we have more interested students than we can accommodate," said Sampson. "So, we need our future Tigers who have been accepted into the university to complete their registration by July 15th and get 'JSU Ready' for the next step in their academic careers."

